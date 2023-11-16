Rețete pentru masa de Crăciun 2023, virale pe TikTok! Cu ce să înlocuiești tradiționalele sarmalele și piftia

Nimic pe lume nu readuce aromele copilăriei și sentimentul de ”acasă” precum masa de Crăciun, cu bunătățile ei tradiționale: sarmale, piftie, friptură de porc, murături, ciorbă de perișoare, cozonaci, jumări, cârnați și lista poate continua. Dar, totuși, dacă vă doriți un altfel de meniu pentru Crăciunul 2023, care se reinterpreteze rețetele tradiționale cu un ”twist”, vă propunem câteva mâncăruri care au făcut furori pe TikTok și care sunt simplu de preparat și festive în același timp.
Gallery
Rețeta, care a fost făcută și răsfăcută pe celebra rețea de socializare, presupune prepararea unor jumări supradimensionate folosind burtă de porc cu tot cu șorici, care se savurează alături de un sos răcoritor de avocado, cu ceapă, roșii, lămâie și pătrunjel.
@jujumaoo Chicharron w/ Guacamole ?? Finally got to try this viral combo and it was so yummy!! The cook of the pork is very similar to “Bagnet” from the PH ? ?? Mexicans ? ?? Filipinos #chicharron #chicharon #chicharrones #guacamole #guac #chicharonconguacamole #bagnet #porkbelly #mexicanfood #foodtok #foodasmr #asmr ♬ Marimar - Thalia
Ușor de făcut și necesitând doar câteva ingrediente de bază, acest fel de mâncare va face senzație pe masa festivă de Crăciun, atât datorită aspectului cât și a aromelor îmbietoare.
@themodernnonna Crispy Parmesan Potatoes 10/10 #crispyparmesanpotatoes ♬ original sound - THEMODERNNONNA
Cârnații proaspeți se scot din maț se umplu cy o bucată de brânză brie, dulceață de merișoare, iar apoi se înfășoară în bacon. Totul se pune la cuptor până când șunca afumată devine crocantă.
@charlottelouisetaylor BRIE STUFFED PIGS IN BLANKETS - they are absolutely filthy and so good served up with mash, veg and gravy. Enjoy! Method - just grab some good quality sausages, cut a slit down the middle and stuff with a slice of Brie, and top with cranberry sauce, wrap in streaky bacon and cook in the oven at 180 until crispy and oozy and…yum! #pigsinblankets #stuffedpigsinblankets #christmasrecipes ♬ All I Want for Christmas Is You - Mariah Carey
Un fel mâncare care va complimenta perfect o friptură. Ai nevoie de morcovi, păstârnac, miere și cimbru și masa de Crăciun va fi copleșită de aromele delicioase.
@jonwatts88 Honey and Thyme Roasted Carrots & Parsnips ?? this is a simple ‘must have’ side dish for your Xmas Dinner! ?❤️ #christmas#xmas#recipe#vegetables#foodie#chef ♬ Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree - Brenda Lee
Pentru că masa de Crăciun nu ar fi niciodată deplină fără carnea de porc, ce poate fi mai delicioasă decât o bucată bună de burtă de porc, unsă cu multe mirodenii - printre care fulgi de ardei iute, rozmarin, cimbru, usturoi, salvie - apoi rulată și ținută la cuptor până când șoriciul devine crocant, iar interiorul - suculent și delicios.
@thechefaaronmiddleton My 25 Days of Christmas! Day 5- porchetta. • ingredients- -1 Pork Belly -1tsp Chilli Flakes -1tsp Fennel seeds -1 small bunch Sage (finely sliced) -1 Orange (zest) -1 Lemon (zest) -2 sprigs of Rosemary (finely chopped) -4 sprigs of Thyme (finely chopped) -6 cloves of Garlic (grated) -Salt & pepper (to taste) -100ml Olive Oil • Method- -Toast your chilli flakes and fennel seeds by tossing them in a hot pan for a few seconds before blitzing in a blender to a powder. Pour into a mixing bowl before adding the sage leaves, orange zest, lemon zest, olive oil, thyme, rosemary, garlic, salt and pepper. Mix to a paste and set to one side. -Pre-heat the oven to 160°c. -Remove the 1/5 of the skin from the belly, then score into the remainder. Flip over the belly so it’s skin side down, score 1cm into the meat and smoother in your herb and spice rub until evenly coated. -Roll the belly and tie with butchers string to hold the shape. Then sprinkle and rub with a generous amount of salt. -Place on a rack in a tray with and cup of water and cook in the oven for 70-80mins before taking out and cooling for 15 minutes. -grill the roll on a high heat for 5 minutes Being carful not to burn, Then The skin should be slightly puffed into perfect golden crackling, with the inside meat succulent and tasty. -Remove from the grill ,carve, serve, and enjoy! • Free-range slow-reared pork from Blythburgh Pork in Suffolk. Hampshire Duroc cross pigs were chosen for their ability to withstand the British weather, but also for their fat covering and tender meat-eating qualities. • #christmas #pork #recipe #roast #christmasdinner #christmastime #masterchef #sage #citrus #rosemary #thyme ♬ original sound - Aaron Middleton