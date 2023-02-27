A 95-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 12 martie, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles, California. 

Jimmy Kimmel va prezenta este gazdă a galei, iar nomilanalizările au fost anunțate într-o transmisiune live de actorii Riz Ahmed și Allison Williams.

Cel mai bun film

„Avatar: The Way of Water“ „The Banshees of Inisherin“ „Elvis“ „All Quiet on the Western Front“ „Everything Everywhere All at Once „The Fabelmans“ „Tár“ „Top Gun: Maverick“ „Triangle of Sadness“ „Women Talking“

Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Ana de Armas în „Blonde“

Cate Blanchett în „Tár“

Andrea Riseborough în „To Leslie“

Michelle Williams în „The Fabelmans“

Michelle Yeoh în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“





Cel mai bun actor în rol principal Bill Nighy în „Living“ Bill Nighy în „Living“

Austin Butler în „Elvis“

Colin Farrell în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Brendan Fraser în „The Whale“

Paul Mescal în „Aftersun“

Cel mai bun regizor Martin McDonagh („The Banshees of Inisherin“)

Todd Field („Tár“)

Dan Kwan și Daniel Scheinert („Everything Everywhere All at Once“)

Ruben Ostlund („Triangle of Sadness“)

Steven Spielberg („The Fabelmans“)







Cea mai bună actriță rol secundar

Hong Chau în „The Whale“

Kerry Condon în „The Banshees of Inisherin“

Jamie Lee Curtis în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“ Angela Bassett în „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

Stephanie Hsu în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cele mai bune costume

„Babylon“

„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“

„Elvis“

„Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris“ „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cel mai bun sunet „Elvis“ „Elvis“

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Avatar: The Way of Water“

„The Batman“

„Top Gun: Maverick“





Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

„All Quiet on the Western Front“

„Babylon“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„The Fabelmans“

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

„Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery“

„Living“

„Top Gun: Maverick“ „All Quiet on the Western Fron“

„Women Talking“





Cel mai bun scenariu original „Tár“ „Tár“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

„The Fabelmans“

„Triangle of Sadness“





Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action

„An Irish Goodbye“

„Ivalu“

„Le Pupille“

„Night Ride“

“The Red Suitcase“



