Acestea sunt nominalizările pentru Premiile Oscar 2023

Autor: Cristina Mazilu
Data publicarii: 27 Februarie 2023
Data actualizare: 27 Februarie 2023
A 95-a gală de decernare a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 12 martie, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles, California.  
Jimmy Kimmel  este gazdă a galei, iar nomilanalizările au fost anunțate într-o transmisiune live de actorii Riz Ahmed și Allison Williams.
 
Acestea sunt:

Cel mai bun film

 
„Avatar: The Way of Water“
 
„The Banshees of Inisherin“
 
„Elvis“
 
„All Quiet on the Western Front“
 
„Everything Everywhere All at Once
 
„The Fabelmans“
 
„Tár“
 
„Top Gun: Maverick“
 
„Triangle of Sadness“
 
„Women Talking“
 
Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal

Ana de Armas în „Blonde“
 
Cate Blanchett în „Tár“
 
Andrea Riseborough în „To Leslie“
 
Michelle Williams în „The Fabelmans“
 
Michelle Yeoh în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Bill Nighy în „Living“

Austin Butler în „Elvis“
 
Colin Farrell în „The Banshees of Inisherin“
 
Brendan Fraser în „The Whale“
 
Paul Mescal în „Aftersun“
 
Cel mai bun regizor
Martin McDonagh („The Banshees of Inisherin“)
 
Todd Field („Tár“)
 
Dan Kwan și Daniel Scheinert („Everything Everywhere All at Once“)
 
Ruben Ostlund („Triangle of Sadness“)
 
Steven Spielberg („The Fabelmans“)
 

Cea mai bună actriță rol secundar

Hong Chau în „The Whale“
 
Kerry Condon în „The Banshees of Inisherin“
 
Jamie Lee Curtis în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“

Angela Bassett în „Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“
 
Stephanie Hsu în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“
 
Cele mai bune costume

„Babylon“
 
„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“
 
„Elvis“
 
„Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris“

„Everything Everywhere All at Once“

 
Cel mai bun sunet

„Elvis“

„All Quiet on the Western Front“
 
„Avatar: The Way of Water“
 
„The Batman“
 
„Top Gun: Maverick“

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

„All Quiet on the Western Front“
 
„Babylon“
 
„The Banshees of Inisherin“
 
„Everything Everywhere All at Once“
 
„The Fabelmans“
 
Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat

 
„Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery“
 
„Living“
 
„Top Gun: Maverick“

„All Quiet on the Western Fron“

 
„Women Talking“

Cel mai bun scenariu original

„Tár“

„The Banshees of Inisherin“
 
„Everything Everywhere All at Once“
 
„The Fabelmans“
 
„Triangle of Sadness“

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action

„An Irish Goodbye“
 
„Ivalu“
 
„Le Pupille“
 
„Night Ride“
 
“The Red Suitcase“



Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie
 
„The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse“
 
„The Flying Sailor“
 
„My Year of Dicks“
 
„Ice Merchants“
 
„An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It“
 
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Brendan Gleeson în „The Banshees of Inisherin“
 
Brian Tyree Henry în „Causeway“
 
Judd Hirsch în „The Fabelmans“
 
Barry Keoghan în „The Banshees of Inisherin“
 
Ke Huy Quan în „Everything Everywhere All at Once“
 
 
Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar

„All That Breathes“
 
„All the Beauty and the Bloodshed“
 
„Fire of Love“
 
„A House Made of Splinters“
 
„Navalny“
 
Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar

„The Elephant Whisperers“
 
„Haulout“
 
„How Do You Measure a Year? “
 
„The Martha Mitchell Effect“
 
„Stranger at the Gate“
 
Cel mai bun film străin
 
 „All Quiet on the Western Front“ (Germania)
 
„Argentina, 1985“ (Argentina)
 
„Close“ (Belgia)
 
„EO“ (Polonia)
 
„The Quiet Girl“ (Irlanda)
 
Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animație

„Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio“
 
„Marcel the Shell With Shoes On“
 
„Puss in Boots: The Last Wish“
 
„The Sea Beast“
 
„Turning Red“

Machiaj și coafură

„All Quiet on the Western Front“
 
„The Batman“
 
„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“
 
„Elvis“
 
„The Whale“
 
Cea mai bună imagine

„All Quiet on the Western Front“
 
„Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths“
 
„Elvis“
 
„Empire of Light“
 
„Tár“
 
Design de producţie
 
„All Quiet on the Western Front“
 
„Avatar: The Way of Water“
 
„Babylon“
 
„Elvis“
 
„The Fabelmans“

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

„All Quiet on the Western Front“
 
„Avatar: The Way of Water“
 
„The Batman“
 
„Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“
 
„Top Gun: Maverick“
 
Cel mai bun montaj

„The Banshees of Inisherin“
 
„Elvis“
 
„Everything Everywhere All at Once“
 
„Tár“
 
„Top Gun: Maverick“

