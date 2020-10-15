  1. HOME
Billboard Music Awards 2020. Post Malone, marele câștigător al serii

Billboard Music Awards 2020. Post Malone, marele câștigător al serii
Autor: Alina Popa
Data: 15 Octombrie 2020
Gala Billboard Music Awards a avut loc miercuri, 14 octombrie, în celebrul Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles. Gazda Kelly Clarkson a însuflețit scena pentru al treilea an consecutiv, iar show-ul, care s-a desfășurat fără spectatori, a fost transmis live de NBC. Marele câștigător al galei a fost artistul Post Malone, care a plecat acasă cu 9 trofee.

A fost seara lui Post Malone la Billboard Music Awards. Artistul a avut 16 nominaliză și a ieșit câștigător la nouă dintre ele, printre care “Top Artist” și “Top Mail Artist”. Pe lista câștigătorilor îi regăsim și pe Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Pink, Khalid sau Kanye West. 

John Legend a oferit cel mai emoționant moment al serii

John Legend a cântat pe scena Billboard piesa “Never Break”, pe care i-a dedicat-o soției sale, Chrissy Teigen. Artistul și soția sa trec printr-o dramă, după ce în urmă cu două săptămâni au anunțat că fiul lor a decedat la naștere. 

“Suntem șocați și simțim o durere despre care doar auzi, o durere pe care nu am mai simțit-o până acum. Nu am reușit să oprim sângerarea și să-i oferim copilului nostru fluidele de care avea nevoie, în ciuda a pungi și pungi de transfuzii de sânge. Nu a fost suficient.  (…) Pentru al nostru Jack, îmi pare rău că primele momente din viața ta au fost atât de complicate și că nu ți-am putut oferi casa de care aveai nevoie pentru a supraviețui. Întotdeauna te vom iubi”, scria Chrissy Teigen pe Instagram lângă fotografia de pe patul de spital.

Iată lista completă a câștigătorilor Billboard Music Awards 2020

Top Artist: Post Malone

Top New Artist: Billie Eilish

Chart Achievement: Harry Styles

Top Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Female Artist: Billie Eilish

Top Duo/ Group: Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist: Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist: Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist: Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist: BTS

Top Touring Artist: Pink

Top R&B Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist: Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist: Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour: Khalid

Top Rap Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist: Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist: Cardi B

Top Rap Tour: Post Malone

Top Country Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist: Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist: Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group: Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour: George Strait

Top Rock Artist: Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour: Elton John

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:  Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album: Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Top Soundtrack: “Frozen II”

Top R&B Album: Khalid “Free Spirit”

Top Rap Album: Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Top Country Album: Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Top Rock Album: Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Top Latin Album: J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Top Christian Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Gospel Album: Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Hot 100 Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Streaming Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Selling Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Radio Song: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Top Collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top R&B Song: Khalid “Talk”

Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Top Country Song: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Top Rock Song: Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Top Latin Song: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:  Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”

Top Christian Song: for KING & COUNTRY “God Only Knows”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West “Follow God

Fotografii: Getty Images

Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde cu Cleopatra Stratan: ”Nu aș colabora niciodată cu...

