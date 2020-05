Cele mai ciudate obiceiuri alimentare ale Elisabetei a II-a au fost dezvăluite. Care e mâncarea preferată a Reginei

“Just as the WI played its part in the war effort in the 1940s, I know that in the weeks and months ahead you will make a remarkable contribution to the home effort. . “Thank you all for stepping up and showing yet again that our women are the heart and soul of this beautiful country.” . The Countess of Wessex has written to @WomensInstitute members in this month’s WI Life Magazine to thank them for their continuing contributions to the nation in times of need. ▶️ Swipe across to read The Countess’s message in full. . The spirit of the @WomensInstitute, which played a key role on the home front during the Second World War, is still very much alive today. The Countess praises the “acts of kindness” and “morale-boosting activities” carried out by WI members in support of frontline workers, people self-isolating and others in need. . WI members have been busy sewing scrub bags, masks, delivering book parcels and crafts, and preparing food packages for people in their communities. ▶️▶️ Swipe across to see some of the amazing scrub bags made by WI groups across the UK. . ???? The Countess was due to attend this year’s @WomensInstitute Annual General Meeting in June. HRH, a member of Bagshot WI, is pictured with The Queen, President of Sandringham WI, and The Princess Royal, Associate Member, at the Institute’s centenary meeting in 2015. . Picture 1 - PA.

