Cine este Alexandrina, moldoveanca fără inhibiții care a defilat goală prin Paris. Care-i cel mai mare vis al ei

My short role in “Emily in Paris” was an amazing experience ???? loads of laugher ???? P.S. :please do not show the last picture to my mom or she will have a heart attack ( happily she doesn’t have Netflix) ???? and yes I walked naked the Alexandre III bridge in August, which means tourists,loooaaaads of tourists . But , what doesn’t one do for art ????????‍♀️???? Lesson! :Girls , go to SCHOOL, get a DEGREE and a REAL JOB otherwise you will finish like me. Walking naked for some Netflix production in order to make a living.

