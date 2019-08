Destinul tragic al femeilor care l-au iubit pe Alain Delon mai mult decât a fost el capabil

HAPPY BIRTHDAY???? And thank you for being a grand mother for my girls. I ´m so grateful ???? #happybirthday#mothers#1staugust#grandmother#mamouchka#love#thankyou#grateful????#whatyougiveyoureceive#photo#flashback#85#myownleathertuxito#alwaysleather#beauty#people#beyourself @mindyparis

A post shared by Anthony Delon (@therealanthonydelon) on Aug 1, 2018 at 12:08am PDT