E ziua Prințului Harry! Vezi ce mesaj plin de iubire i-a transmis Meghan Markle
Autor: Cristina Mazilu
Data: 15 Septembrie 2019
Prințul Harry împlinește azi 35 de ani, iar soția sa, Ducesa de Sussex, i-a făcut cea mai frumoasă declarație.
Pe contul de Instagram al familiei regale, Meghan i-a scris public:
 
“Munca ta pusă în slujba cauzelor în care crezi mă inspiră profund în fiecare z. Ești cel mai bun soț și ești un tată extraordinar pentru fiul nostru. Te iubim! Să ai cea mai frumoasă aniversare!  

În august a fost și ziua de naștere a lui Meghan, care a împlinit 38 de ani. La rândul său, Harry i-a făcut atunci o urare publică:

"La mulți ani, uimitoarei mele soții! Îți mulțumesc pentru că mi te-ai alăturat în această aventură! Cu dragoste, H."

Fosta actriţă americană Meghan Markle este căsătorită de un an și jumătate cu prinţul Harry, al șaselea în ordinea succesiunii la tronul Marii Britanii. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, primul copil al ducilor de Sussex, s-a născut pe 6 mai 2019."
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wishing a very happy birthday to His Royal Highness Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex! ••••••••••••••• A birthday message from The Duchess of Sussex: • “Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you ❤️Happiest birthday!” • Color Photos © PA Images BW photo: Chris Allerton © SussexRoyal

O postare distribuită de The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) pe


FOTO: GETTY

E ziua Prințului Harry! Vezi ce mesaj i-a transmis Casa Regală Britanică
