Ea e vedeta cu siluetă ireală. Are o talie incredibil de mică și forme voluptoase

Peaches And Cream ???????? - At @Themanipuraestate ???? Thank you for such an amazing stay! We had an amazing time! The staff were all so extremely kind to us & looked after us so well throughout our time! I can’t wait to come back again soon! Till Next Time ❤️

A post shared by Reallemy (@lemybeauty) on Mar 21, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT