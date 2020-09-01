  1. HOME
Ed Sheeran a devenit tătic: soția sa a născut o fetiță. Ce nume special au ales pentru micuță


Autor: Doina Goanta
Data: 01 Septembrie 2020
Ed Sheeran este “în al nouălea cer”, după cum el însuși a declarat, după nașterea primului său copil. Soția sa, Cherry Seaborn, a născut o fetiță, căreia i-au pus numele Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Cântărețul a anunțat marea veste pe Instagram, unde nu mai postase nimic din decembrie. “Suntem complet îndrăgostiți de ea”, a spus Sheeran.

“Săptămână trecută, cu ajutorul unei echipe medicale grozave, Cherry a născut-o pe fiica noastră frumoasă și sănătoasă -  Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Suntem complet îndrăgostiți de ea. Atât mama, cât și bebelusa sunt bine și suntem în al nouălea cer. Sper să ne respectați intimitatea în această perioadă. Vă transmit multă iubire și ne vedem la momentul potrivit”, a spus Ed Sheeran.


