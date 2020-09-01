Ed Sheeran a devenit tătic: soția sa a născut o fetiță. Ce nume special au ales pentru micuță

Cântărețul a anunțat marea veste pe Instagram, unde nu mai postase nimic din decembrie. “Suntem complet îndrăgostiți de ea”, a spus Sheeran.
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x
“Săptămână trecută, cu ajutorul unei echipe medicale grozave, Cherry a născut-o pe fiica noastră frumoasă și sănătoasă - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Suntem complet îndrăgostiți de ea. Atât mama, cât și bebelusa sunt bine și suntem în al nouălea cer. Sper să ne respectați intimitatea în această perioadă. Vă transmit multă iubire și ne vedem la momentul potrivit”, a spus Ed Sheeran.