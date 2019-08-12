Filmările la Aquaman 2 se amână. Ce a pățit actorul Jason Momoa în timpul unor proteste din Hawaii

Data: 12 August 2019
Jason Momoa este un adevărat activist când vine vorba de meleagurile sale natale. Actorul originar din Hawaii participă de câteva săptămâni bune la protestele localnicilor care sunt împotriva construcției unui telescop în zonă. Momoa dorește stoparea proiectului științific în valoare de 1.4 miliarde de dolari.

“Îmi pare rău, Warner Bros, nu putem filma Aquaman 2. Pentru că Jason a fost lovit de un bulldozer încercând să oprească distrugerea melagurilor sale natale”, este mesajul postat de actor pe pagina sa de Instagram. Este o exagerare, pentru că actorul pare în stare perfectă în postările următoare. Momoa nu este singura celebritate care lupta să oprească aceasta construcție – luna trecuta Dwayne “The Rock” s-a alăturat protestului.

Aquaman a avut un super succes de box office, încasând din vânzarea biletelor un milliard de dolari din lumea întreagă. Partea a doua a filmului urmează să apară în 2022. 

Rolul lui Khal Drogo din Game of Thrones l-a făcut cunoscut pe Jason Momoa în întreaga lume, însă Aquaman l-a transformat într-un adevărat superstar. Unul dintre cei mai doriți bărbați din lume, Jason Momoa este noul sex simbol de la Hollywood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Pls support kīa’i for the @protectmaunakea movement. During this time, we are trying to unite both kānaka and Hawai’i born peoples alike to protect not only the mauna, but also our way of life and greatest natural resources in Hawaii as a whole. We feel that our movement has successfully united all aspects of Hawaiian culture with the exception of our traditional ocean practices - namely surfing, fishing, paddling, etc. This is where you come in. Pls be an inspiration and raise awareness amongst the general public and the corporate realm to promote the conservation of our ‘āina for our generation and future generations to come. Post your ocean photo and hashtag #SurfersForMaunaKea #maukatomakai #kukiaimauna ——————————- #surfersformaunakea #maukatomakai #kukiaimauna #surfers #dahui #HuiOHeeNalu #makaha #northshore #protectors

O postare distribuită de Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) pe

În vârstă de 39 de ani, Jason Momoa a devenit un adevărat fenomen. Noul idol al femeilor, actorul a impresionat cu fizicul sau încă de la debutul la Hollywood. A apărut în rol de salvamar în Baywatch, și-a arătat pectoralii și în Game of Thrones, însă Aquaman i-a adus statutul de sex simbol. 

