Globurile de Aur 2020. Lista completă a câștigătorilor

Duminică seară, a avut loc cea de-a 77-a ediție a Globurilor de Aur, actorul britanic Ricky Gervais fiind gazda evenimentului pentru a cincea oară în cariera sa.

La începutul serii, Ricky Gervais și-a avertizat publicul că va fi la fel de răutăcios ca întotdeauna, amintindu-i totuși că este vorba doar de ”niște glume” și nimeni nu ar trebui să le ia foarte în serios.

Una dintre cele mai mari surprize ale serii a fost Netflix care, deși a avut cele mai multe nominalizări - 17 - a luat doar două premii.

HBO a avut 15 nominalizări, în timp ce Hulu și Amazon Prime Video au avut fiecare câte 5.

Cât privește filmele, ”Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” a câștigat cele mai multe premii - trei, urmat de ”1917”, „Joker” și ”Rocketman” - cu două trofee. La categoria producții pentru televiziune, cele mai premiate au fost ”Chernobyl”, ”Fleabag” și ”Succession”, fiecare câștigând câte două Globuri de Aur.

Dintre surprizele serii, menționăm următoarele, cele mai neașteptate:

Sam Mendes a câștigat la categoria cel mai bun film dramă, cu ”1917”.

”The Irishman” nu a înscris la nicio categorie.

Creatorul și starul serialului Hulu ”Ramy”, Ramy Youssef a câștigat la categoria cel mai bun actor într-o producție pentru televiziune.

Filmul de animație ”Missing Link” a bătut producțiile Disney, Frozen 2, The Lion King și Toy Story 4.

Hildur Gudnadottir a câștigat primul ei Glob de Aur pentru cea mai bună coloană sonoră, pentru ”Joker”.

Brad Pitt a câștigat Globul de Aur pentru cel mai bun actor în ”Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”

Globurile de Aur 2020 - Lista câștigătorilor

CEL MAI BUN FILM - DRAMĂ

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Two Popes

Marriage Story

CEL MAI BUN FILM - COMEDIE/MUSICAL

Dolemite Is My Name

Knives Out

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Rocketman

CEL MAI BUN REGIZOR

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

CEL MAI BUN ACTOR - DRAMĂ

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Christian Bale - Ford v. Ferrari

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ - DRAMĂ

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

CEL MAI BUN ACTOR - COMEDIE/MUSICAL

Daniel Craig - Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name

CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ - COMEDIE/MUSICAL

Awkwafina - The Farewell

Ana de Armas - Knives Out

Cate Blanchett - Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart

Emma Thompson - Late Night

ACTOR ÎN ROL SECUNDAR

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

ACTRIȚĂ ÎN ROL SECUNDAR

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Annette Bening - The Report

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

CEL MAI BUN SCENARIU

Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story

Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho și Jin Hon Wan - Parasite

Steven Zaillian - The Irishman

CÂNTEC ORIGINAL

“Beautiful Ghosts” - Taylor Swift și Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats

“Into the Unknown” - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II

“Spirit” - Beyoncé, The Lion King

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” - Elton John, Rocketman

“Stand Up” - Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

CEL MAI BUN FILM STRĂIN

Parasite

The Farewell

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

CEA MAI BUNĂ ANIMAȚIE

Toy Story 4

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

The Lion King

CEL MAI BUN SERIAL - COMEDIE

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

CEA MAI BUNĂ MINISERIE

Catch 22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

ACTOR ÎNTR-UN SERIAL (DRAMĂ)

Brian Cox - Succession

Kit Harington - Game of Thrones

Rami Malek - Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Billy Porter - Pose

ACTRIȚĂ ÎNTR-UN SERIAL (DRAMĂ)

Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

ACTOR ÎNTR-UN SERIAL (COMEDIE)

Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader - Barry

Ben Platt - The Politician

Paul Rudd - Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

ACTRIȚĂ ÎNTR-UN SERIAL (COMEDIE)

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag

ACTOR ÎN ROL SECUNDAR ÎNTR-UN SERIAL

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Andrew Scott - Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl

Henry Winkler - Barry

ACTRIȚĂ ÎN ROL SECUNDAR ÎNTR-UN SERIAL

Patricia Arquette - The Act

Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown

Toni Collette - Unbelievable

Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies

Emily Watson - Chernobyl