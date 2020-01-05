Globurile de Aur 2020. Lista completă a câștigătorilor

La începutul serii, Ricky Gervais și-a avertizat publicul că va fi la fel de răutăcios ca întotdeauna, amintindu-i totuși că este vorba doar de ”niște glume” și nimeni nu ar trebui să le ia foarte în serios.
Una dintre cele mai mari surprize ale serii a fost Netflix care, deși a avut cele mai multe nominalizări - 17 - a luat doar două premii.
HBO a avut 15 nominalizări, în timp ce Hulu și Amazon Prime Video au avut fiecare câte 5.
Cât privește filmele, ”Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” a câștigat cele mai multe premii - trei, urmat de ”1917”, „Joker” și ”Rocketman” - cu două trofee. La categoria producții pentru televiziune, cele mai premiate au fost ”Chernobyl”, ”Fleabag” și ”Succession”, fiecare câștigând câte două Globuri de Aur.
Dintre surprizele serii, menționăm următoarele, cele mai neașteptate:
Sam Mendes a câștigat la categoria cel mai bun film dramă, cu ”1917”.
”The Irishman” nu a înscris la nicio categorie.
Creatorul și starul serialului Hulu ”Ramy”, Ramy Youssef a câștigat la categoria cel mai bun actor într-o producție pentru televiziune.
Filmul de animație ”Missing Link” a bătut producțiile Disney, Frozen 2, The Lion King și Toy Story 4.
Hildur Gudnadottir a câștigat primul ei Glob de Aur pentru cea mai bună coloană sonoră, pentru ”Joker”.
Brad Pitt a câștigat Globul de Aur pentru cel mai bun actor în ”Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”
CEL MAI BUN FILM - DRAMĂ
1917
The Irishman
Joker
The Two Popes
Marriage Story
CEL MAI BUN FILM - COMEDIE/MUSICAL
Dolemite Is My Name
Knives Out
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Rocketman
CEL MAI BUN REGIZOR
Bong Joon-ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
CEL MAI BUN ACTOR - DRAMĂ
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Christian Bale - Ford v. Ferrari
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ - DRAMĂ
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
CEL MAI BUN ACTOR - COMEDIE/MUSICAL
Daniel Craig - Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
CEA MAI BUNĂ ACTRIȚĂ - COMEDIE/MUSICAL
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Ana de Armas - Knives Out
Cate Blanchett - Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
Emma Thompson - Late Night
ACTOR ÎN ROL SECUNDAR
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
ACTRIȚĂ ÎN ROL SECUNDAR
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Annette Bening - The Report
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
CEL MAI BUN SCENARIU
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho și Jin Hon Wan - Parasite
Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
CÂNTEC ORIGINAL
“Beautiful Ghosts” - Taylor Swift și Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“Into the Unknown” - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
“Spirit” - Beyoncé, The Lion King
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” - Elton John, Rocketman
“Stand Up” - Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
CEL MAI BUN FILM STRĂIN
Parasite
The Farewell
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
CEA MAI BUNĂ ANIMAȚIE
Toy Story 4
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
The Lion King
CEL MAI BUN SERIAL - COMEDIE
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
CEA MAI BUNĂ MINISERIE
Catch 22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
ACTOR ÎNTR-UN SERIAL (DRAMĂ)
Brian Cox - Succession
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
ACTRIȚĂ ÎNTR-UN SERIAL (DRAMĂ)
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
ACTOR ÎNTR-UN SERIAL (COMEDIE)
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Ben Platt - The Politician
Paul Rudd - Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
ACTRIȚĂ ÎNTR-UN SERIAL (COMEDIE)
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
ACTOR ÎN ROL SECUNDAR ÎNTR-UN SERIAL
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
Henry Winkler - Barry
ACTRIȚĂ ÎN ROL SECUNDAR ÎNTR-UN SERIAL
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Emily Watson - Chernobyl