La 8 ani se trezește la 5 dimineața ca să tragă de fiare. Cum arată băiețelul plin de mușchi la numai 8 ani

Jayne povestește că și-a luat fiul la sală încă de când era bebeluș, iar acesta a îndrăgit fitnessul. A început să lucreze și el de la 2 ani, iar acum poate să ridice greutăți care cântăresc dublu cât corpul sau - aproape 60 kg. Femeia zice că nu l-a forțat niciodată să facă sport și că puștiul adoră bodybuildingul.
@blaizebjj pe lesson today... he designed himself a 30min training session. Letting him discover movement and exercises. This is just a snippet but it consisted of 30kg deadlifts, 5kg shoulder press, 5kg rows, 15kg squats, 2.5kg tricep extensions, resistance band curls, close grip press ups, pull ups, jiu jitsui burpees, mountain climbers, squat jumps, sprints. He did a fantastic job today then filled up with bagel and eggs then a kick around with football. Tonight we will do a little hiit session and abs. We are not blessed to live in a big house, nor do we have a garden or yard but we are doing what we can in the backstreet! So all you lot moaning about lockdown in your big houses and plenty of land just have a think how lucky you actually are!! Well done Blaize today, looking forward to tomorrows session, we got this ???????? #pe #lockdown #dontgiveup #keeptraining #weights #???????? #fitness #stayingfit #healthy
“Mă scoală din pat în fiecare dimineața la 5:30 pentru că e disperat să facă sport. Ridică greutăți încă de când avea 2 ani. Unele mame mă critică, spun că e prea mic pentru așa ceva, dar eu sunt antrenor profesionist și nu îl forțez să facă nimic din ce nu vrea el”, spune femeia.