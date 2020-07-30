Lili Sandu, fotografie îndrăzneață cu mai puțin de o lună înainte de naștere: "Felicitări pentru curaj!"

Aflată în ultimele trei săptămâni de sarcină, vedeta și-a etalat cu mândrie burtica de gravidă, în cadrul unei provocări care face furori pe rețelele de socializare. Cu peste 18 kg în plus, așa cum mărturisea luna trecută, Lili și-a acceptat formele de gravidă și nu se stresează de ce arată cântarul. Aceasta le-a mărturisit fanelor sale de pe Instagram că după naștere nu se va grăbi cu slăbitul.
#ChallengeAccepted Actually I really didn’t think I was going to participate in this challenge...bc to be honest I felt that it was another one of those challenges a little superficial where we all declare that we love each other and support us like a sisterhood but we all know that the reality is different. Yes, there are great exceptions of amazing women that I know and praise for, but in all my career years most of the hate I’ve got was from Women! But i accepted this Challenge and here’s why: “This challenge started in Turkey as a result of Femicide. Aka the international killing of females bc they are female. The black and white challenge was created due the frustration of always seeing black and white photos of women who have been killed. Women in Turkey began posting black and white photos on social media last week to protest against femicide and domestic violence and to grieve the violent death of 27 year university student who was brutally murdered by ex boyfriend this month.” The challenge is Us standing in solidarity for all the women around the world, many of them here in Romania also, that are going thru this trauma and other difficult times, demanding change and a voice for the voiceless. Your black and white photo is to empower other women as your sister, because many men still disregard us and what we are worth. I think the power of a woman is her courage to be vulnerable bc at the end of the day we are all the same, with same imperfections! Let’s inspire each other and stand up for a great cause. #womenempoweringwomen
Admiratoarele au felicitat-o pentru felul în care arată și pentru curajul de a poza sexy, chiar și la aproape 20 kg în plus.
Unele fane i-au sugerat că o să își revină repede după naștere și o să scape de celulită pentru că “are bani”. Ce a răspuns Lili Sandu?
“Banii nu au nicio legătura, așa cum nu au nici kg în plus. 90% dintre femei au celulită sau vergeturi chiar dacă au 90-60-90, asta nu înseamnă că intră toate în depresie. Există Voință și respect pentru corpul tău. În sarcină femeia trece prin niște transformări indiferent de forma ei de dinainte, unele mai vizibile altele nu. Important este cum te mobilizezi după, să revii la o formă în care să te simți tu bine în primul rând. Și asta se face și acasă și prin dieta zilnică, nu prin saloane sau săli de sport. Nu mai trăiți după tipare pentru că majoritate femeilor pe care le vedeți “perfecte”, retușate sau nu, duc o luptă cu ele însele și sunt mai nefericite decât o alta împlinita cu o familie frumoasă și poate cu câteva kg în plus”, a spus Lili Sandu.