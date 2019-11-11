  1. HOME
  2. DIVERTISMENT

Lista câștigătorilor la "E! People’s Choice Awards 2019"

Lista câștigătorilor la E! People rsquo;s Choice Awards 2019
Citeste mai mult despre: lista castigatorilor, E! People’s Choice Awards 2019, video,
Autor: Sandra Chelan
Data: 11 Noiembrie 2019
Aseară, la "Gala People’s Choice Awards 2019", premiile s-au acordat în funcție de voturile fanilor, iar evenimentul a avut loc în Santa Monica.

People’s Champion Award: Pink

Fashion Icon Award: Gwen Stefani

People’s Icon of 2019: Jennifer Aniston


 

VEZI GALERIA FOTO MAI JOS

Citeste si Adelina Pestrițu a ajuns în America pentru People's Choice Awards. Care e primul lucru pe care l-a facut acolo

MOVIES

The Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame

The Male Movie Star of 2019: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

The Female Movie Star of 2019: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Action Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame

The Action Movie Star of 2019: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Comedy Movie of 2019: Murder Mystery

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

The Drama Movie of 2019: After

The Drama Movie Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

The Family Movie of 2019: Aladdin

The Animated Movie Star of 2019: Beyoncé, The Lion King

 

E! People’s Choice Awards 2019: TV

The Show of 2019: Stranger Things

The Comedy Show of 2019: The Big Bang Theory

The Drama Show of 2019: Stranger Things

The Reality Show of 2019: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019: Outlander

The Male TV Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

The Female TV Star of 2019: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

The Drama TV Star of 2019: Zendaya, Euphoria

The Comedy TV Star of 2019: Kristen Bell, The Good Place

The Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019: Shadowhunters

The Competition Show of 2019: America’s Got Talent

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2019: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

The Reality TV Star of 2019: Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

 

MUSIC


The Male Artist of 2019: Shawn Mendes

The Female Artist of 2019: Billie Eilish

The Group of 2019: BLACKPINK

The Album of 2019: Taylor Swift, Lover

The Country Artist of 2019: Blake Shelton

The Song of 2019: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Señorita

The Latin Artist of 2019: Becky G

The Music Video of 2019: BLACKPINK, Kill This Love

The Concert Tour of 2019: BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
 


E! People’s Choice Awards 2019: POP CULTURE

The Social Celebrity of 2019: Ellen DeGeneres

The Beauty Influencer of 2019: Bretman Rock

The Social Star of 2019: David Dobrik

The Animal Star of 2019: Doug the Pug

The Style Star of 2019: Harry Styles

The Comedy Act of 2019: Kevin Hart

The Game Changer of 2019: Simone Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2019: Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

Sursa Foto: Getty Images

Vezi si Profil de celebritate - Jennifer Aniston

FULLSCREEN
Lista câștigătorilor la E! People’s Choice Awards 2019
  • /



Vezi episoade in intregime pe
perfecte.ro
Mai sexy de atât nu se poate. Cum a pozat Liam Payne, playboy-ul care ar fi avut o relație cu Naomi Campbell
Mai sexy de atât nu se poate. Cum a pozat Liam Payne,...
Prietenii lui Johnny Depp, alarmați: bdquo;Bea alcoolul ca pe apă
Prietenii lui Johnny Depp, alarmați: bdquo;Bea alcoolul...
bdquo;Am avut o singură femeie în viața mea! Roger Federer, declarație de dragoste pentru soția Mirka
bdquo;Am avut o singură femeie în viața mea! Roger...
ȘTIRI SIMILARE
Concurs PROFU : Șase, vine beat-ul! . Uite ce premii cool poți câștiga
Concurs PROFU': ”Șase, vine beat-ul!”....
La ediția cu numărul 1.000, Ce spun românii îți dă 10 premii a câte 1.000 de lei! Câștigătorii au fost aleși!
La ediția cu numărul 1.000, Ce spun românii îți...
Kelly Osbourne, apariție impresionantă la Premiile Emmy. Cum arată acum vedeta
Kelly Osbourne, apariție impresionantă la Premiile...
STIRILEPROTV.RO
LIVE. Iohannis, în dialog cu jurnaliștii: Fără mine, statul de drept din România s-ar fi rupt
LIVE: Dăncilă, la Palatul Parlamentului: "Văd la...
LIVE. Iohannis, în dialog cu jurnaliștii: Fără mine,...
Mai mult pe STIRILEPROTV.RO