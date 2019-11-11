Lista câștigătorilor la "E! People’s Choice Awards 2019"

Aseară, la "Gala People’s Choice Awards 2019", premiile s-au acordat în funcție de voturile fanilor, iar evenimentul a avut loc în Santa Monica.

People’s Champion Award: Pink

Fashion Icon Award: Gwen Stefani

People’s Icon of 2019: Jennifer Aniston







MOVIES

The Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame

The Male Movie Star of 2019: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

The Female Movie Star of 2019: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Action Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame

The Action Movie Star of 2019: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

The Comedy Movie of 2019: Murder Mystery

The Comedy Movie Star of 2019: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date

The Drama Movie of 2019: After

The Drama Movie Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart

The Family Movie of 2019: Aladdin

The Animated Movie Star of 2019: Beyoncé, The Lion King



E! People’s Choice Awards 2019: TV

The Show of 2019: Stranger Things

The Comedy Show of 2019: The Big Bang Theory

The Drama Show of 2019: Stranger Things

The Reality Show of 2019: Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019: Outlander

The Male TV Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

The Female TV Star of 2019: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

The Drama TV Star of 2019: Zendaya, Euphoria

The Comedy TV Star of 2019: Kristen Bell, The Good Place

The Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019: Shadowhunters

The Competition Show of 2019: America’s Got Talent

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019: The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Competition Contestant of 2019: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette

The Reality TV Star of 2019: Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

MUSIC



The Male Artist of 2019: Shawn Mendes

The Female Artist of 2019: Billie Eilish

The Group of 2019: BLACKPINK

The Album of 2019: Taylor Swift, Lover

The Country Artist of 2019: Blake Shelton

The Song of 2019: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Señorita

The Latin Artist of 2019: Becky G

The Music Video of 2019: BLACKPINK, Kill This Love

The Concert Tour of 2019: BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World





E! People’s Choice Awards 2019: POP CULTURE

The Social Celebrity of 2019: Ellen DeGeneres

The Beauty Influencer of 2019: Bretman Rock

The Social Star of 2019: David Dobrik

The Animal Star of 2019: Doug the Pug

The Style Star of 2019: Harry Styles

The Comedy Act of 2019: Kevin Hart

The Game Changer of 2019: Simone Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2019: Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

Sursa Foto: Getty Images

