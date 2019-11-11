Lista câștigătorilor la "E! People’s Choice Awards 2019"

People’s Champion Award: Pink
Fashion Icon Award: Gwen Stefani
People’s Icon of 2019: Jennifer Aniston
VEZI GALERIA FOTO MAI JOS
Citeste si Adelina Pestrițu a ajuns în America pentru People's Choice Awards. Care e primul lucru pe care l-a facut acolo
MOVIES
The Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame
The Male Movie Star of 2019: Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
The Female Movie Star of 2019: Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Action Movie of 2019: Avengers: Endgame
The Action Movie Star of 2019: Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Comedy Movie of 2019: Murder Mystery
The Comedy Movie Star of 2019: Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
The Drama Movie of 2019: After
The Drama Movie Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
The Family Movie of 2019: Aladdin
The Animated Movie Star of 2019: Beyoncé, The Lion King
E! People’s Choice Awards 2019: TV
The Show of 2019: Stranger Things
The Comedy Show of 2019: The Big Bang Theory
The Drama Show of 2019: Stranger Things
The Reality Show of 2019: Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The Bingeworthy Show of 2019: Outlander
The Male TV Star of 2019: Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
The Female TV Star of 2019: Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
The Drama TV Star of 2019: Zendaya, Euphoria
The Comedy TV Star of 2019: Kristen Bell, The Good Place
The Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019: Shadowhunters
The Competition Show of 2019: America’s Got Talent
The Daytime Talk Show of 2019: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Competition Contestant of 2019: Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
The Reality TV Star of 2019: Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
MUSIC
The Male Artist of 2019: Shawn Mendes
The Female Artist of 2019: Billie Eilish
The Group of 2019: BLACKPINK
The Album of 2019: Taylor Swift, Lover
The Country Artist of 2019: Blake Shelton
The Song of 2019: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Señorita
The Latin Artist of 2019: Becky G
The Music Video of 2019: BLACKPINK, Kill This Love
The Concert Tour of 2019: BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
E! People’s Choice Awards 2019: POP CULTURE
The Social Celebrity of 2019: Ellen DeGeneres
The Beauty Influencer of 2019: Bretman Rock
The Social Star of 2019: David Dobrik
The Animal Star of 2019: Doug the Pug
The Style Star of 2019: Harry Styles
The Comedy Act of 2019: Kevin Hart
The Game Changer of 2019: Simone Biles
The Pop Podcast of 2019: Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
Sursa Foto: Getty Images
Vezi si Profil de celebritate - Jennifer Aniston