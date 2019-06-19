O femeie de 24 de ani a cheltuit 26 de mii de dolari pentru a se transforma în...dragon! Unul considerat foarte sexy

Tânăra are 24 de ani are și limba tăiată, iar urechile și dantura sunt modificate. Cu toate aceste mulți o consider…foarte sexy. Deși a șocat o lume întreagă, după ce și-a postat în mediul virtual povestea ei și a urcat poze cu transformările pe care le-a suferit de-a lungul timpului.
Slowly, but surely ????????✨ it’s super important to look how far you’ve come when you’re feeling a bit down about your life, my tattoo journey is only just starting and god daaaam I am excited for the future!! Woohoo ???? #bluehair #fullbodytattoo #inkedgirls #tattooedgirls #girlswithtattoos #girlswithbodymods #lingerie #facetattoosquad
It’s really fucking amusing to me when people say shit like ‘don’t get anymore face tattoos’ or ‘you’re ruining your body for attention’..... HOLD THE FUCK UP. JUST SO EVERY MOTHERFUCKER KNOWS - I don’t do this to myself to get your attention, I don’t want your dam attention. I’m trying to make myself who I want to be. It’s a personal journey that is filled with so many mental obstacles but I’m overcoming them everyday. Next time you try and be a keyboard warrior - think to yourself, ‘I wonder what they’re going through’ and stop being such assholes to those who wanna be different to you. Don’t judge what you don’t understand!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Real talk ????????????// EDIT: for those saying I’m literally doing it for attention - you’re being blocked and I won’t have that type of bullshit on my profile. Thanks. #girlswithtattoos #tattooedgirls #fullbodytattoo #bluehair #tattooed #inkedgirls #honeybirdette #lingerieaddict
Amber e din Australia și e fascinată de modificări corporale de la 16 ani. Asta după ce, la 14 ani, a fost diagnosticată cu depresie clinică și a suferit din cauză că își ura fiecare parte a corpului. Acum se apreciază mult mai mult și are în plan multe alte modificări corporale.
În plus, se poate lăuda cu o mulțime de fani pe Instagram, acolo unde postează imagini cu cele mai noi transformări ale sale.
In all honesty, I’ve tried to block out every memory of my life except for the last 4 years - since I’ve been heavily tattooed. I absolutely hated the way I looked - I never felt like I was myself. I felt alone, like I was continuously wandering about and I was so depressed at such a young age due to this. I went on heavy medication to help and now that the years have passed I’m stronger, because I’m on my way to being the person I want to be, thank fuck I made that decision 4 years ago to really start tattooing myself. People ask me all the bloody time, ‘do you regret any of your tattoos?’ And I say back - the only regret I have is not tattooing my face at 18 years old. I should’ve done it a long time ago and not gave a fuck what everyone thought back then. Remember - you do you. Fuck what they think. ???? #girlswithtattoos #tattooedgirls #facetattoosquad #alternativegirl #leopardprint #bluehair #sistersmessyroom #realtalk #tattootalk #eyeballtattoo #anniversaryofmyeyeballsandtonguesplit
