O femeie de 24 de ani a cheltuit 26 de mii de dolari pentru a se transforma în...dragon! Unul considerat foarte sexy

O femeie de 24 de ani a cheltuit 26 de mii de dolari pentru a se transforma în...dragon! Unul considerat foarte sexy
Citeste mai mult despre: femeia dragon, tatuaje, transformare,
Autor: Cristina Mazilu
Data: 19 Iunie 2019
Amber Luke se prezintă drept “Dragonul Alb cu ochi albastri”, are 130 de tatuaje, inclusiv în globii oculari și cuvântul “sălbatică”tatuat pe față. 

Tânăra are 24 de ani are și limba tăiată, iar urechile și dantura sunt modificate. Cu toate aceste mulți o consider…foarte sexy. Deși a șocat o lume întreagă, după ce și-a postat în mediul virtual povestea ei și a urcat poze cu transformările pe care le-a suferit de-a lungul timpului.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Greetings from LA! #girlswithtattoos #tattooedgirls #america #platinumblonde #trendz #welcomenewcomers #foreheadtattoo #ambsluke

O postare distribuită de Blue Eyes White Dragon (@amber__luke) pe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s really fucking amusing to me when people say shit like ‘don’t get anymore face tattoos’ or ‘you’re ruining your body for attention’..... HOLD THE FUCK UP. JUST SO EVERY MOTHERFUCKER KNOWS - I don’t do this to myself to get your attention, I don’t want your dam attention. I’m trying to make myself who I want to be. It’s a personal journey that is filled with so many mental obstacles but I’m overcoming them everyday. Next time you try and be a keyboard warrior - think to yourself, ‘I wonder what they’re going through’ and stop being such assholes to those who wanna be different to you. Don’t judge what you don’t understand!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Real talk ????????????// EDIT: for those saying I’m literally doing it for attention - you’re being blocked and I won’t have that type of bullshit on my profile. Thanks. #girlswithtattoos #tattooedgirls #fullbodytattoo #bluehair #tattooed #inkedgirls #honeybirdette #lingerieaddict

O postare distribuită de Blue Eyes White Dragon (@amber__luke) pe


Amber e din Australia și e fascinată de modificări corporale de la 16 ani. Asta după ce, la 14 ani, a fost diagnosticată cu depresie clinică și a suferit din cauză că își ura fiecare parte a corpului. Acum se apreciază mult mai mult și are în plan multe alte modificări corporale. 

În plus, se poate lăuda cu o mulțime de fani pe Instagram, acolo unde postează imagini cu cele mai noi transformări ale sale.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In all honesty, I’ve tried to block out every memory of my life except for the last 4 years - since I’ve been heavily tattooed. I absolutely hated the way I looked - I never felt like I was myself. I felt alone, like I was continuously wandering about and I was so depressed at such a young age due to this. I went on heavy medication to help and now that the years have passed I’m stronger, because I’m on my way to being the person I want to be, thank fuck I made that decision 4 years ago to really start tattooing myself. People ask me all the bloody time, ‘do you regret any of your tattoos?’ And I say back - the only regret I have is not tattooing my face at 18 years old. I should’ve done it a long time ago and not gave a fuck what everyone thought back then. Remember - you do you. Fuck what they think. ???? #girlswithtattoos #tattooedgirls #facetattoosquad #alternativegirl #leopardprint #bluehair #sistersmessyroom #realtalk #tattootalk #eyeballtattoo #anniversaryofmyeyeballsandtonguesplit

O postare distribuită de Blue Eyes White Dragon (@amber__luke) pe

 Pe PRO TV PLUS puteți vedea momente speciale din emisiunile preferate:

FOTO: INSTAGRAM




Vezi episoade in intregime pe

Meghan, criticată de mamele din lumea întreagă pentru cum își ține copilul

Duminică, 7 iulie, are loc nunta anului...

Meghan, criticată de mamele din lumea întreagă pentru...
Suri Cruise s-a transformat într-o adevărată domnișoară. Cum arată fiica lui Tom Cruise la 13 ani

Două dintre cele mai valoroase sportive...

Suri Cruise s-a transformat într-o adevărată domnișoară....
Cât trebuie să ții telefonul la încărcat ca să nu îi strici bateria

În sfârșit, o veste pe care o așteptam...

Cât trebuie să ții telefonul la încărcat ca să...

STIRI SIMILARE

Antonia face şi sportul să pară cea mai sexy activitate! Vezi de ce, în filmuleţe şi fotografii speciale

Termenul "trup perfect pentru plajă",...

Antonia face şi sportul să pară cea mai sexy activitate!...
Ședințe foto sexy la Cernobîl. Turiștii urcă poze îndrăznețe pe Instagram, în goana după like-uri

Centrala nucleară de la Cernobîl a...

Ședințe foto sexy la Cernobîl. Turiștii urcă...
Olivia Culpo, desemnată cea mai sexy femeie din lume

Olivia Culpo a fost Miss SUA, dar...

Olivia Culpo, desemnată cea mai sexy femeie din...
Corina Bud, mai sexy ca niciodată! A pozat ca o adevărată Eva modernă

Corina Bud îşi asumă sex-appeal-ul,...

Corina Bud, mai sexy ca niciodată! A pozat ca o...

STIRILEPROTV.RO

ANIMAȚIE GRAFICĂ. Cum s-a produs ciclonul devastator din Grecia. Explicația specialiștilor

CTP, despre victoria Simonei Halep: ”Ăsta este alt...

Ce scrie presa străină despre calificarea Simonei...
Mai mult pe STIRILEPROTV.RO