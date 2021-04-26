Oscar 2021. Lista completă a câștigătorilor. ”Nomadland”, desemnat cel mai bun film

Duminică noapte, a avut loc, live, la ABC, cea de-a 93-a ediție a premiilor Academiei americane de Film. Iată mai jos lista completă a câștigătorilor.

Deși filmul Netflix ”Mank” conducea lista nominalizaților, fiind propus la 10 categorii, inclusiv pentru cel mai bun film și cea mai bună regie, ”Nomandland” s-a dovedit favoritul.

”Nomandland” a fost desemnat cel mai bun film al anului. Regizoarea peliculei, Chloé Zhao, a devenit prima femeie de culoare din istorien care a luat statueta aurită pentru cea mai bună regie. Iar Frances McDormand a câștigat la categoria cea mai bună actriță.

De asemenea, Yuh-Jung Youn devine prima femeie din Coreea din istoria Oscarurilor care câștigă o statuetă pentru cel mai bun rol secundar.

Oscar 2021. Lista completă a câștigătorilor

Cel mai bun film: “The Father”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Mank”, “Minari”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal” și “The Trial of the Chicago 7”;

Cel mai bun regizor: Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”), David Fincher (“Mank”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”) și Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”);

Cea mai bună actriţă: Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States v. Billie Holiday”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”), Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”);

Cel mai bun actor: Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”), Steven Yeun (“Minari”);

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Maria Bakalova (”Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”), Glenn Close (”Hillbilly Elegy”), Olivia Colman (“The Father”), Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”), Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”);

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”), Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”), Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”);

Cel mai bun scenariu original: “Judas and the Black Messiah” - Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas, “Minari” - Lee Isaac Chung, “Promising Young Woman” - Emerald Fennell, “Sound of Metal” - Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” - Aaron Sorkin;

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” - Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer; “The Father” - Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller; “Nomadland” - Chloé Zhao, “One Night in Miami” - Kemp Powers; “The White Tiger” - Ramin Bahrani;

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: “Another Round” (Danemarca), “Better Days” (Hong Kong), “Colectiv” (România), “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia), “Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia şi Herţegovina)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: “Onward” (Pixar), “Over the Moon” (Netflix), “Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix), “Soul” (Pixar), “Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS);

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: “Colectiv”, “Crip Camp”, “The Mole Agent”, “My Octopus Teacher”, “Time”;

Cea mai bună imagine: “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Sean Bobbitt; “Mank”, Erik Messerschmidt; “News of the World”, Dariusz Wolski; “Nomadland”, Joshua James Richards; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Phedon Papamichael;

Cel mai bun montaj: “The Father”, Yorgos Lamprinos; “Nomadland”, Chloé Zhao; “Promising Young Woman”, Frédéric Thoraval; “Sound of Metal”, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Alan Baumgarten;

Cel mai bun sunet: Greyhound” - Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer; “Mank” - Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin; “News of the World” - John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum; “Soul” - Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro; “Sound of Metal” - Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana;

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: “Love and Monsters”, “The Midnight Sky”, “Mulan”, “The One and Only Ivan”, “Tenet”;

Machiaj şi coafură: “Emma”, “Hillbilly Elegy”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “Pinocchio”;

Cele mai bune costume: “Emma”, “Mank”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mulan”, “Pinocchio”;

Cântec original: “Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”), “Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), “Húsavík” (“Eurovision Song Contest”), “Io Si (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”), “Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”);

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: “Da 5 Bloods” - Terence Blanchard, “Mank” - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, “Minari” - Emile Mosseri, “News of the World” - James Newton Howard, “Soul” - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, & Jon Batiste;





Design de producţie:“The Father”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “News of the World”, “Tenet”;

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: “Feeling Through”, “The Letter Room”, “The Present”, “Two Distant Strangers”, “White Eye”;

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: “Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar), “Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions), “If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix), “Opera” (Beasts & Natives Alike), “Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói);

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: “Colette”, “A Concerto Is a Conversation”, “Do Not Split”, “Hunger Ward”, “A Love Song for Latasha”.

