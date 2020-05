Pare o pereche obișnuită de blugi, dar adevărul este altul. Cât valorează pantalonii pe care i-a purtat Kylie Jenner

@KylieJenner | Instagram 5.25.20 || She’s wearing: 1. @harrykotlar J-5962 Classico Earrings ($50,570) 2. @alyxstudio Buckled Bikini Set ($431; on sale for $259) 3. @chromeheartsofficial x @off____white Art Basel 2018 Jeans ($4,000+) Shop this look and more through the link in my bio ????

A post shared by Kylie Jenner’s Outfits (@kyliejennersoutfit) on May 25, 2020 at 11:23am PDT