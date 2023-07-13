  1. HOME
Premiile Emmy 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Premiile Emmy 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor
Autor: Diana Oprea
Data publicarii: 13 Iulie 2023
„Succession”, „The Last of Us”, „The White Lotus” și „Ted Lasso” sunt serialele care au obținut cele mai multe nominalizări la Emmy 2023. Rezultate au fost anunțate miercuri, 12 iulie, în cadrul unei ceremonii online, scrie hollywoodreporter.com.

Ultimul sezon al serialului „Succession” a adunat 27 de nominalizări. Serialul HBO a obținut 14 nominalizări pentru interpretare, inclusiv pentru Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin și Sarah Snook. Este pentru prima dată în istoria premiilor Emmy când trei interpreți din același serial au obținut nominalizări la categoria „Cel mai bun actor în rol principal”. 
 

Emmy 2023. Nominalizări la categoria cel mai bun serial dramă

Andor (Disney+)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Emmy 2023. Nominalizări la categoria cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession) 

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)


Emmy 2023. Nominalizări la categoria cea mai bună actriţă

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Emmy 2023. Nominalizări la categoria cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Emmy 2023. Nominalizări la categoria cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial dramă

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)


Emmy 2023. Nominalizări la categoria cel mai bun serial de comedie

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

The Bear (FX)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Emmy 2023. Nominalizări la categoria cea mai bună actriță într-un serial de comedie

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Emmy 2023. Nominalizări la categoria cel mai bun actor într-un serial de comedie

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Emmy 2023. Nominalizări la categoria cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
 
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
 
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
 
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
 
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
 
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
 
Henry Winkler (Barry)
 

Emmy 2023. Nominalizări la categoria cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial de comedie


Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
 
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
 
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
 
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
 
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
 
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
 
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
 

Cea de-a 75-a ediție a Premiilor Emmy este programată pentru data de 18 septembrie 2023, însă greva scenariștilor și o posibilă grevă a actorilor ar putea duce la o întârziere. 

 

Sursă foto: Getty Images

Vezi și: 

 




