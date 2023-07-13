Premiile Emmy 2023. Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Ultimul sezon al serialului „Succession” a adunat 27 de nominalizări. Serialul HBO a obținut 14 nominalizări pentru interpretare, inclusiv pentru Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin și Sarah Snook. Este pentru prima dată în istoria premiilor Emmy când trei interpreți din același serial au obținut nominalizări la categoria „Cel mai bun actor în rol principal”.
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Succession (HBO/Max)
The White Lotus (HBO/Max)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
Theo James (The White Lotus)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
The Bear (FX)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Cea de-a 75-a ediție a Premiilor Emmy este programată pentru data de 18 septembrie 2023, însă greva scenariștilor și o posibilă grevă a actorilor ar putea duce la o întârziere.
Sursă foto: Getty Images
Vezi și: