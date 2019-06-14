Rihanna reacționează la masacrul din Sudan. Mesajul solidar pentru evenimentele petrecute în statul african

După ce a depășit-o pe Madonna, cea mai bogată cântăreață din lume a oferit un mesaj foarte puternic emoțional pentru a-i face pe oamenii din întreaga lume să conștietizeze gravitatea situației din Sudan.
Rihanna a postat un Instastory cu următorul mesaj: "Trag în oamenii din case, le violează femeile, le ard trupurile, le aruncă în Nil, ca pe niște paraziți, îi chinuie pe oameni urinând pe ei, făcând să bea apă din canal, terorizând străzile și oprindu-i pe musulmani să nu meargă la rugăciune. Mai mult le-au tăiat și internetul. Răspândiți știrea. Conștientizați gravitatea problemei." , a postat artista în vârstă de 31 de ani.
Postarea a oferit un impact uriaș, vedele din întreaga lume reacționând la evenimentele petrecute în Sudan. Și Bella Hadid a postat pe contul ei de Instragram o fotografie cu diverse femei musulmane animate și a făcut referire la haosul din statul african. "Trebuie să știe toată lumea ce se întâmplă în Sudan! Le-au tăiat internetul ca lumea din întreaga lume să nu afle ce se întâmplă acolo. Haideți să ne unim să-i ajutăm cu donații și sprijin. Vă iubim! ", a postat fotomodelul Bella Hadid.
It took me a minute to fully wrap my head around and educate myself on this. This needs to be heard. By EVERYONE... The internet in Sudan has been blacked and blocked out in efforts to keep this vital and cruel information from the rest of the world. It makes my heart so heavy to think about the men and women in Sudan, being beaten, murdered, raped, and oppressed like this. Human beings. They are just like me and you. They want to live a good life, with their families and not be punished because of that. Nobody deserves this kind of torture and we need to show Sudan that we are here for the them and aware of the changes that need to happen. Women are being raped with their underwear publicly hung in the streets. Men being shot at with guns and not able to defend themselves...Children without their parents ..It really breaks my heart to think about that. This is happening in our world RIGHT now and we can not silence ourselves. This needs to get the attention that the people of Sudan deserve. I will be adding some websites to my story on how we can help. Donating or even just raising awareness helps, and if we all come together; we can make a difference. We love you and hear you Sudan. ???????? This is not to blame anyone , this is to only help those in need. I love everyone in this world , we need to work together.
Sursa foto: Gettyimages