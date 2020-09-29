  1. HOME
Se spune despre o fotografie devenită virală pe internet  că îți arată cât ești de stresat! Care e adevărul?

Se spune despre o fotografie devenită virală pe internet că îți arată cât ești de stresat! Care e adevărul?
Data: 29 Septembrie 2020
Data: 29 Septembrie 2020
Pe rețelele de socializare, o fotografie cu o iluzie optică e foarte populară de câțiva ani deja, în condițiile în care cei care o postează spun că poza reprezintă un indicator pentru nivelul de stres la care un om este supus. 

Inițial, fotografia a fost foarte populară în Europa de Vest și în SUA, iar acum devine tot mai cunoscută și în România. 
 
Pentru că e creată ca o iluzie optică, pentru unele persoane poza este statică, iar pentru alții are diferite niveluri de mișcare. Poza, devenită virală, apare de cele mai multe ori însoțită de următorul text, 
 
„Această imagine statică a fost creată de Yamamoto, un neurolog japonez. Dacă poza nu se mișcă, ești calm.  Dacă se mișcă încet, ești puțin stresat sau obosit. Dacă se mișcă încontinuu și mai repede, ești suprasolicitat și foarte stresat. " 
 


 

Realitatea e că poza nu a fost creată de un neurolog, ci de Yurii Perepadia, un designer în vârstă de 50 de ani din Oleksandriya, Ucraina. Acesta a desenat-o în 2016, folosind o tehnică specială, și a avut nevoie de aproximativ două ore pentru a o finaliza. După cum el însuși a ținut să clarifice pe contul său de Instagram, nu a avut niciodată intenția de a măsura nivelul de stres al nimănui. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I drew this optical illusion in Adobe Illustrator on September 26, 2016. To create it, I used the effect of Akioshi Kitaoka. This is a white and black stroke on a colored background, this is a white and black stroke on a colored background, which sets in motion the focus of vision and it seems to a person that the details of the image are moving. Japanese psychotherapist Yamamoto Hashima has nothing to do with this picture. Moreover, Yamamoto Hashima does not really exist. Google to help. А теперь на русском. Эту оптическую иллюзию я нарисовал в Адобе Иллюстраторе 26 сентября 2016 года. Для ее создания я использовал эффект Акиоши Китаока - это белая и черная обводка на цветном фоне, которая приводит в движение фокус зрения и человеку кажется что детали изображения движутся. Японский психотерапевт Ямамото Хашима не имеет никакого отношения к этой картинке. Более того, Ямамото Хашима не существует на самом деле. Погуглите ради интереса.

O postare distribuită de Yurii Perepadia (@yuryfrom) pe

Așadar, această imagine arată doar talentul și priceperea unui artist, nu nivelul de stres la care este supus organismul tău. 

FOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK/ YURIFROM

