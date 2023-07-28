“Sunt Luisa, am 53 de ani și nu-mi e rușine să îmi arăt vârsta reală”. Femeia face senzație pe net

Într-o perioadă influențată de dive de la Holywood ca Jennifer Lopez sau Salma Hayek care refuză să îmbătrânească și par la fel de tinere ca la 30 de ani, o influenceriță de 53 de ani se ambiționează să nu urmeze acest trend.
Luisa este o australiancă superbă, care se mândrește cu părul ei grizonat și nu ține să pară mult mai tânără decât este în realitate.
“În ciuda a ceea ce societatea noastră obsedată de tinerețe încearcă să ne spună, este în regulă să arătăm “de vârsta noastră”. (…) La 52 de ani, încep în sfârșit să îi ofer corpului meu pacea și acceptarea pe care le-a meritat întotdeauna. Acest corp nu a fost niciodată defect, rupt sau în postura de a necesita reparații. Acest corp este un vas unic și rezistent care îmi permite să experimentez lumea. Este imperfect gravat cu poveștile, emoțiile și experiențele unei vieți bine trăite. Sunt mândru că ajung la această vârstă fără scuze și o văd cu ochi mult mai buni și plini de compasiune. Ochi care nu compară sau critică și nu folosesc standardele societățîi de frumusețe”, scria în urmă cu un an Luisa.
Femeia are o siluetă de model și își alege ținutele de zi cu zi fără să țină cont de vârsta din buletin.
“Ar trebui să ne bucurăm de modă la orice vârstă. Purtați ce să face fericite!”, spune Luisa.
“Nu sunt prea bătrână pentru nimic! Dacă e ceva ce nu ar trebui să porți după 40 de ani, asta este povara părerilor celorlalți despre tine”, mai spune modelul.
