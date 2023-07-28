  1. HOME
  2. DIVERTISMENT
  3. “sunt luisa, am 53 de ani și nu-mi e rușine să îmi arăt vârsta reală”. femeia face senzație pe net

“Sunt Luisa, am 53 de ani și nu-mi e rușine să îmi arăt vârsta reală”. Femeia face senzație pe net

Sunt Luisa, am 53 de ani și nu-mi e rușine să îmi arăt vârsta reală . Femeia face senzație pe net
Citeste mai mult despre: varsta reala, TikTok, viral,
Autor: Doina Goanta
Data publicarii: 28 Iulie 2023
Data actualizare: 28 Iulie 2023
Un model în vârstă de 53 de ani face senzație pe TikTok nu naturalețea sa. Femeia își acceptă cu mândrie părul grizonat și impresionează cu frumusețea și maturitatea sa.

Într-o perioadă influențată de dive de la Holywood ca Jennifer Lopez sau Salma Hayek care refuză să îmbătrânească și par la fel de tinere ca la 30 de ani, o influenceriță de 53 de ani se ambiționează să nu urmeze acest trend.  

Luisa este o australiancă superbă, care se mândrește cu părul ei grizonat și nu ține să pară mult mai tânără decât este în realitate. 

@thesilverlining_1970 Grateful today to celebrate 53 trips around the sun. This is what 53 looks like on me. Ageing is such a privilege and I’m grateful for every season, every chapter and every experience that has brought me to this fierce and fabulous place in life where confidence truly comes from within and acceptance is freedom. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. #birthday #ilookmyage @Ageism Is Never In Style® #proagewoman #50plusstyle #ilookmyage #50plusstyle #proageing #overfiftyfashion #olderwomen #silvermodel #50plusstylefun ♬ original sound - Luisa

“În ciuda a ceea ce societatea noastră obsedată de tinerețe încearcă să ne spună, este în regulă să  arătăm “de vârsta noastră”. (…) La 52 de ani, încep în sfârșit să îi ofer corpului meu pacea și acceptarea pe care le-a meritat întotdeauna. Acest corp nu a fost niciodată defect, rupt sau în postura de a necesita reparații. Acest corp este un vas unic și rezistent care îmi permite să experimentez lumea. Este imperfect gravat cu poveștile, emoțiile și experiențele unei vieți bine trăite. Sunt mândru că ajung la această vârstă fără scuze și o văd cu ochi mult mai buni și plini de compasiune. Ochi care nu compară sau critică și nu folosesc standardele societățîi de frumusețe”, scria în urmă cu un an Luisa.

@thesilverlining_1970 Ageing js a privilege not a punishmemt. All of the negative reactions I’ve been seeing to the ageing filter shine a light on just how deep our internalised ageism can go. A positive attitude towards ageing can significantly imact how well we age and how much joy we find in this fabulous and liberating time of life. Older does not mean less, it’s just different. #ilookmyage #proagewoman #olderwomen #50plusstylefun #silverhair #overfiftyfashion #agefilter #agefilterchallenge #over50women ♬ original sound - Dr. Amanda Hanson

Femeia are o siluetă de model și își alege ținutele de zi cu zi fără să țină cont de vârsta din buletin.

“Ar trebui să ne bucurăm de modă la orice vârstă. Purtați ce să face fericite!”, spune Luisa.

“Nu sunt prea bătrână pentru nimic! Dacă e ceva ce nu ar trebui să porți după 40 de ani, asta este povara părerilor celorlalți despre tine”, mai spune modelul.

@thesilverlining_1970 Ageing js a privilege not a punishmemt. All of the negative reactions I’ve been seeing to the ageing filter shine a light on just how deep our internalised ageism can go. A positive attitude towards ageing can significantly imact how well we age and how much joy we find in this fabulous and liberating time of life. Older does not mean less, it’s just different. #ilookmyage #proagewoman #olderwomen #50plusstylefun #silverhair #overfiftyfashion #agefilter #agefilterchallenge #over50women ♬ original sound - Dr. Amanda Hanson



ȘTIRI SIMILARE

Bunicuța șoferiță, noua senzație de pe TikTok: Cu siguranță a uitat oala cu sarmale pe aragaz!
Bunicuța șoferiță, noua senzație de pe TikTok:...
la maruta Bughy, cel mai viral motan de pe TikTok, plimbare cu tirul prin Europa
Bughy, cel mai viral motan de pe TikTok, plimbare...
Eva Măruță, video viral cu Anda Adam pe TikTok! Reacția internauților: O să ajungi mare vedetă
Eva Măruță, video viral cu Anda Adam pe TikTok!...

ULTIMELE ȘTIRI

Divertisment O tânără de 23 de ani a acceptat să se mărite cu un milionar de 70 de ani. Ce s-a întâmplat în ziua nunții
O tânără de 23 de ani a acceptat să se mărite cu un milionar de 70 de ani. Ce s-a întâmplat în ziua nunții
Vineri 28 Iulie 2023, 13:26
Stiri Denis Hanganu și Marian Olteanu, detalii din culisele sezonului 3 Clanul: E o atmosferă incendiară la propriu și la figurat
Denis Hanganu și Marian Olteanu, detalii din culisele sezonului 3 Clanul: E o atmosferă incendiară la propriu și la figurat
Vineri 28 Iulie 2023, 13:14
Divertisment Shakira, surprinsă la scăldat cu un cântăreț cu 16 ani mai tânăr decât ea. Acesta tocmai s-a despărțit de logodnică
Shakira, surprinsă la scăldat cu un cântăreț cu 16 ani mai tânăr decât ea. Acesta tocmai s-a despărțit de logodnică
Vineri 28 Iulie 2023, 12:55
alte stiri...
stirileprotv Mărturisirile femeii care s-a culcat cu peste 300 de bărbați într-un an. Cum arată blonda Annie de pe OnlyFans | GALERIE FOTO
Mărturisirile femeii care s-a culcat cu peste 300 de bărbați într-un an. Cum arată blonda Annie de pe OnlyFans | GALERIE FOTO
sport FOTO Nu se dezice! Cea mai sexy iubită de fotbalist, imagini incendiare din vacanță! Cum poate arăta la 38 de ani
FOTO Nu se dezice! Cea mai sexy iubită de fotbalist, imagini incendiare din vacanță! Cum poate arăta la 38 de ani
perfecte Ce soție superbă are Mircea Radu! A postat un selfie din vacanță: „În sfârșit o poză împreună! Sunteți minunați!”
Ce soție superbă are Mircea Radu! A postat un selfie din vacanță: „În sfârșit o poză împreună! Sunteți minunați!”
https://www.protv.ro/divertisment/serialul-la-oras-organizeaza-un-concurs-iar-tu-poti-sa-castigi-o-bicicleta-vezi-ce-e-nevoie-sa-faci.html
https://www.protv.ro/divertisment/serialul-la-oras-organizeaza-un-concurs-iar-tu-poti-sa-castigi-o-bicicleta-vezi-ce-e-nevoie-sa-faci.html
debarbati Anna Lesko, incendiară în intimitatea casei sale! Imaginile care au încis imaginația bărbaților
Anna Lesko, incendiară în intimitatea casei sale! Imaginile care au încis imaginația bărbaților
doctordebine Daniela Gyorfi, intervenție estetică de 5.000 de euro. Ce și-a mai făcut vedeta
Daniela Gyorfi, intervenție estetică de 5.000 de euro. Ce și-a mai făcut vedeta
foodstory Ce îngrașă mai mult: uleiul de măsline sau untul?
Ce îngrașă mai mult: uleiul de măsline sau untul?
ilike-it.ro A fost descoperită o planetă masivă, la fel de pufoasă ca vata de zahăr
A fost descoperită o planetă masivă, la fel de pufoasă ca vata de zahăr
www.ego.ro De ce a părăsit Deea Maxer căminul conjugal, de fapt. S-a aflat acum, fanii sunt șocați
De ce a părăsit Deea Maxer căminul conjugal, de fapt. S-a aflat acum, fanii sunt șocați
VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO
Promo
La VOYO ai zi de zi un film nou!



00:14
protvplus emisiuni
ShARE ÎN BUCATE
Share în bucate cu Majda – Ciorbă rădăuțeană



15:21
protvplus emisiuni
Doctor de bine
Dr. Beatrice Mahler, medic primar penumolg: „Plămânul...



16:04
protvplus emisiuni
Stirile PRO TV
Stirile PRO TV # 06.00 – 28 Iulie 2023



03:08:43
protvplus emisiuni
La Măruță
27 Iulie 2023



01:30:56
protvplus emisiuni
Exclusiv PRO TV Plus
Ce a patit Smiley in trafic chiar in ziua in care...



01:55
protvplus emisiuni
Doctor de bine
Episodul 15



22:28
protvplus emisiuni
Dive Deep
Andi Moisescu: ”La început, în primele mele...



30:32
protvplus emisiuni
Conectat la România
Vacanțe fără griji. Cum ne ferim de surprize...



13:28
protvplus emisiuni
Dive Deep
Anca Maftei, psihoterapeut: “În munca mea am...



22:58
protvplus emisiuni
La VOYO ai zi de zi un film nou!
Share în bucate cu Majda – Ciorbă rădăuțeană
Dr. Beatrice Mahler, medic primar penumolg: „Plămânul...
Stirile PRO TV # 06.00 – 28 Iulie 2023
27 Iulie 2023
Ce a patit Smiley in trafic chiar in ziua in care...
Episodul 15
Andi Moisescu: ”La început, în primele mele...
Vacanțe fără griji. Cum ne ferim de surprize...
Anca Maftei, psihoterapeut: “În munca mea am...
STIRILEPROTV.RO
„Zăceau pe saltele mizerabile, printre moloz”. Ororile descoperite la azilul de bătrâni din Mureș. VIDEO
„Zăceau pe saltele mizerabile, printre moloz”. Ororile descoperite la azilul de bătrâni din Mureș. VIDEO
Putin, lăsat să aștepte de președintele Egiptului....
Putin, lăsat să aștepte de președintele Egiptului....
Mărturiile medicului Andrada Mirea, de gardă în seara...
Mărturiile medicului Andrada Mirea, de gardă în seara...
Mai mult pe STIRILEPROTV.RO
Modifică setările cookies
Don’t miss out on our news and updates! Enable push notifications
Get notifications about important news!