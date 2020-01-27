Omagiat de o lume întreagă! Ce mesaje emoționante au scris Simona Halep și Barack Obama după moartea lui Kobe Bryant

Sportivi, vedete și politicieni, toți fani ai baschetbalistului, i-au adus câte un omagiu lui “The Black Mamba”, așa cum a fost supranumit starul.



După ce a aflat despre moartea fulgerătoare a lui Kobe Bryant și a fiicei sale de 13 ani, fostul președinte american Barack Obama a transmis un mesaj emoționant pe contul lui de Twitter.





“Kobe a fost o legendă pe teren şi abia acum intra în a doua etapă a vieţii lui. Să o pierzi şi pe Gianna este şi mai dureros, iar noi înțelegem asta, ca părinţi. Eu şi Michelle trimitem toată dragostea noastră şi rugăciunile noastre se îndreaptă spre Vanessa şi familie în această zi de neimaginat”.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.