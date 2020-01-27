  1. HOME
  2. EVENIMENTE

Omagiat de o lume întreagă! Ce mesaje emoționante au scris Simona Halep și Barack Obama după moartea lui Kobe Bryant

Omagiat de o lume întreagă! Ce mesaje emoționante au scris Simona Halep și Barack Obama după moartea lui Kobe Bryant
Citeste mai mult despre: Barack Obama, Kobe Bryant, mesaj,
Autor: Cristina Mazilu
Data: 27 Ianuarie 2020
Sportivi, vedete și politicieni, toți fani ai baschetbalistului, i-au adus câte un omagiu lui “The Black Mamba”, așa cum a fost supranumit starul.  

După ce a aflat despre moartea fulgerătoare a lui Kobe Bryant și a fiicei sale de 13 ani, fostul președinte american Barack Obama a transmis un mesaj emoționant pe contul lui de Twitter. 

“Kobe a fost o legendă pe teren şi abia acum intra în a doua etapă a vieţii lui. Să o pierzi şi pe Gianna este şi mai dureros, iar noi înțelegem asta, ca părinţi. Eu şi Michelle trimitem toată dragostea noastră şi rugăciunile noastre se îndreaptă spre Vanessa şi familie în această zi de neimaginat”.


 




Simona Halep a fost și ea șocată de vestea morții lui Kobe Bryant și a scris cuvinte încărcate de emoție tot pe Twitter.

“RIP Kobe Bryant și toți cei care și-au pierdut viața astăzi! Pierderea ta ne dă tutror de gândit! Mulțumesc că ne-ai inspirat să ne urmăm visurile”.




Fostul baschetbalist era căsătorit, iar el și Vanessa aveau împreună patru fete: Natalia, în vârstă de 17 ani, Gianna, 13 ani, Bianka, trei ani, şi Capri, născută în iulie 2019.

Pe Pro Tv Plus puteți vedea un material cu Damian Angel, un actor de succes pasionat de baschet:


FOTO: GETTY

FULLSCREEN
Barack Obama
  • /



Vezi episoade in intregime pe
perfecte.ro
Cutremurător! Ce zicea Kobe Bryant despre viaţă înainte să moară
Cutremurător! Ce zicea Kobe Bryant despre viaţă înainte...
Au scandalizat Premiile Grammy cu ținutele lor la limita decenței
Au scandalizat Premiile Grammy cu ținutele lor la limita...
Fotomodel american bătut de un boxer rus: “Am cicatrice până în ziua de astăzi
Fotomodel american bătut de un boxer rus: “Am cicatrice...
ȘTIRI SIMILARE
Citește cea mai emoționantă poezie scrisă de Kobe Bryant! În baza ei s-a realizat un film premiat cu Oscar
Citește cea mai emoționantă poezie scrisă de...
Primele imagini de la locul accidentului în care a murit Kobe Bryant! Elicopterul, distrus în totalitate
Primele imagini de la locul accidentului în care...
Fiica de 13 ani a lui Kobe Bryant, Gianna, într-un video emoționant
Fiica de 13 ani a lui Kobe Bryant, Gianna, într-un...
Cine e soția lui Kobe Bryant, femeia care nu l-a părăsit deși a fost înșelată
Cine e soția lui Kobe Bryant, femeia care nu l-a...
STIRILEPROTV.RO
Epidemia din China. Posibilitatea ca noul coronavirus să ajungă în România
Pensiile speciale ar putea fi subiectul unei noi ordonanțe...
Anunțul MAE privind românii prezenți în China. Un...
Mai mult pe STIRILEPROTV.RO