Omagiat de o lume întreagă! Ce mesaje emoționante au scris Simona Halep și Barack Obama după moartea lui Kobe Bryant

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020
RIP Kobe Bryant and all those who lost their lives today ????
Your loss puts everything in perspective.
Thank you for inspiring so many of us to follow our dreams— Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) January 27, 2020
Fostul baschetbalist era căsătorit, iar el și Vanessa aveau împreună patru fete: Natalia, în vârstă de 17 ani, Gianna, 13 ani, Bianka, trei ani, şi Capri, născută în iulie 2019.
FOTO: GETTY