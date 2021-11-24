Premiile Grammy 2022. Cine sunt artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări

Jon Batiste, pianistul de jazz și liderul trupei din emisiunea “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, a primit cele mai multe nominalizări.
Artistul concurează la 11 categorii, printre care “Album of The Year” și “Record of the Year”. Jon Batiste a declarat pentru The New York Times că “este fericit din cale afară și că muzica ne conectează cu divinitatea”.
Justin Bieber, Doja Cat și H.E.R îl urmează îndeaproape cu 8 nominalizări, iar Billie Eilish este nominalizată la 7 categorii.
Bucurie mare și în casa soților Carter. Jay-Z a devenit cel mai nominalizat artist din istoria Grammy.
Soțul lui Beyonce are nu mai puțin de 83 de nominalizări. Trupa ABBA a primit prima nominalizare din carieră la categoria “Record of the Year”, cu melodia “I still have faith in you”.
În 2020, s-a iscat un scandal imens după ce The Weeknd nu a primit nicio nominalizare. Artistul i-a acuzat atunci pe organizatori de “corupție”. Anul acesta, cântărețul a decis să nu-și înscrie nicio melodie la Grammy.
Lista nominalizărilor la principalele categorii ale premiilor Grammy
Record of the Year
ABBA – I Still Have Faith In You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Album of the Year
Jon Batiste – We Are
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
H.E.R. – Fight For You
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right On Time
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake – Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol – Alive
Tiësto – The Business
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
St. Vincent – Daddys Home
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
H.E.R. – Damage
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something To Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table For Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It On Home
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can A Heart Take
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – Kings Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is The Devil
Doja Cat – Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane
Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat – Best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – Cry
Billy Strings – Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me A Fool
Jon Batiste – Cry
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Theyre Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Fotografii: Getty Images
