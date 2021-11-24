  1. HOME
  2. EVENIMENTE
  3. premiile grammy 2022. cine sunt artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări

Premiile Grammy 2022. Cine sunt artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări

Premiile Grammy 2022. Cine sunt artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări
Citeste mai mult despre: Premiile Grammy 2022, Jay-Z, Jon Batiste, Nominalizari Grammy 2022,
Autor: Alina Popa
Data publicarii: 24 Noiembrie 2021
Data actualizare: 24 Noiembrie 2021
S-au anunțat nominalizările la Premiile Grammy 2022. Cea de-a 64-a ediție va avea loc la sfârșitul lunii ianuarie, la Los Angeles, în format fizic. 

Jon Batiste, pianistul de jazz și liderul trupei din emisiunea “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, a primit cele mai multe nominalizări. 

Artistul concurează la 11 categorii, printre care “Album of The Year” și “Record of the Year”. Jon Batiste a declarat pentru The New York Times că “este fericit din cale afară și că muzica ne conectează cu divinitatea”.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat și H.E.R îl urmează îndeaproape cu 8 nominalizări, iar Billie Eilish este nominalizată la 7 categorii. 

Jay-Z, cel mai nominalizat artist din istoria premiilor Grammy

Bucurie mare și în casa soților Carter. Jay-Z a devenit cel mai nominalizat artist din istoria Grammy.

Soțul lui Beyonce are nu mai puțin de 83 de nominalizări. Trupa ABBA a primit prima nominalizare din carieră la categoria “Record of the Year”, cu melodia “I still have faith in you”. 

The Weeknd nu și-a înscris muzica la Grammy 2022

În 2020, s-a iscat un scandal imens după ce The Weeknd nu a primit nicio nominalizare. Artistul i-a acuzat atunci pe organizatori de “corupție”. Anul acesta, cântărețul a decis să nu-și înscrie nicio melodie la Grammy. 

Lista nominalizărilor la principalele categorii ale premiilor Grammy

Record of the Year
ABBA – I Still Have Faith In You
Jon Batiste – Freedom
Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Album of the Year
Jon Batiste – We Are
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Song of the Year
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
H.E.R. – Fight For You
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right On Time

Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake – Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol – Alive
Tiësto – The Business

Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
St. Vincent – Daddys Home

Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – Lost You
Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches
H.E.R. – Damage
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open
Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something To Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
Lucky Daye – Table For Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – I Need You
BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It On Home
Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again
H.E.R. – Fight for You
Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can A Heart Take

Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – Kings Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda

Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is The Devil
Doja Cat – Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat – Best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – Cry
Billy Strings – Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me A Fool
Jon Batiste – Cry
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Theyre Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Fotografii: Getty Images

Vezi și VIDEO: Tiktokjobs: Rețete și bucătari


 




alte stiri...
sport Elena Udrea se iubește cu un tânăr fotbalist în activitate
Elena Udrea se iubește cu un tânăr fotbalist în activitate
stirileprotv Este doliu în trupa Spice Girls . Din păcate, a murit subit
Este doliu în trupa "Spice Girls". Din păcate, a murit subit
perfecte Poți să-ți dai seama cine e vedeta din imagine? Noi spunem doar că are 53 de ani și e româncă
Poți să-ți dai seama cine e vedeta din imagine? Noi spunem doar că are 53 de ani și e româncă
voyo.protv.ro Jackie Chan joacă rolul unui agent special de poliție în filmul „Misiune Sângeroasă , disponibil acum pe VOYO!
Jackie Chan joacă rolul unui agent special de poliție în filmul „Misiune Sângeroasă", disponibil acum pe VOYO!
doctordebine Doza booster anti-COVID, obligatorie în fiecare iarnă? Anunțul făcut de medicul Adrian Marinescu
Doza booster anti-COVID, obligatorie în fiecare iarnă? Anunțul făcut de medicul Adrian Marinescu
debarbati Câștigă bani din site-uri XXX, are forme șocant de mari, dar se plânge că îi lipsește un lucru! Care e marea dorință a bombei sexy
Câștigă bani din site-uri XXX, are forme șocant de mari, dar se plânge că îi lipsește un lucru! Care e marea dorință a bombei sexy
foodstory Care este mâncarea preferată a lui Barack Obama? A afirmat că e fan broccoli, dar de fapt toată lumea crede altceva
Care este mâncarea preferată a lui Barack Obama? A afirmat că e fan broccoli, dar de fapt toată lumea crede altceva
perfecte Moment jenant într-o transmisiune în direct. Ce s-a văzut din baia reporteritei i-a șocat pe telespectatori
Moment jenant într-o transmisiune în direct. Ce s-a văzut din baia reporteritei i-a șocat pe telespectatori
depici Băiețelul din imagine are acum 27 de ani și a cucerit tinerele din toată lumea. Știi cine e?
Băiețelul din imagine are acum 27 de ani și a cucerit tinerele din toată lumea. Știi cine e?
VIDEO PROTVPLUS.RO
How To TikTok
Tiktokjobs: Rețete și bucătari



08:15
protvplus emisiuni
ShARE ÎN BUCATE
Share în bucate cu Alex Petricean - Antricot de...



21:04
protvplus emisiuni
UFC
Joanne Wood vs. Taila Santos



12:10
protvplus emisiuni
Ne dăm în cărți
Ne dăm în cărți Ep3 - George Piștereanu



23:37
protvplus emisiuni
SuperStar România
SuperStar, S1E22



02:19:24
protvplus emisiuni
Trending Review cu Daragiu
Hamsterul care investește în cryptomonede



18:20
protvplus emisiuni
Întrebarea mesei rotunde
Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde cu Mario Fresh - "Nu...



43:35
protvplus emisiuni
ePlan
Freshful, cea mai nouă platformă de livrare online...



30:26
protvplus emisiuni
Visuri la cheie
Ce este video asist?



01:07
protvplus emisiuni
Visuri la cheie
Sezonul 8, Ediția 10



01:33:00
protvplus emisiuni
Tiktokjobs: Rețete și bucătari
Share în bucate cu Alex Petricean - Antricot de...
Joanne Wood vs. Taila Santos
Ne dăm în cărți Ep3 - George Piștereanu
SuperStar, S1E22
Hamsterul care investește în cryptomonede
Întrebarea Mesei Rotunde cu Mario Fresh - "Nu...
Freshful, cea mai nouă platformă de livrare online...
Ce este video asist?
Sezonul 8, Ediția 10
STIRILEPROTV.RO
LIVE UPDATE. Miniştrii desemnați în Cabinetul Ciucă, audiaţi ”pe bandă rulantă” în Parlament
LIVE UPDATE. Miniştrii desemnați în Cabinetul Ciucă, audiaţi ”pe bandă rulantă” în Parlament
Pensiile și alocațiile ar putea fi plătite cu întârziere...
Pensiile și alocațiile ar putea fi plătite cu întârziere...
VIDEO Descinderi masive ale Poliției și DIICOT. Sunt...
VIDEO Descinderi masive ale Poliției și DIICOT. Sunt...
Mai mult pe STIRILEPROTV.RO
Modifică setările cookies