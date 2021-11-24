Premiile Grammy 2022. Cine sunt artiștii cu cele mai multe nominalizări

S-au anunțat nominalizările la Premiile Grammy 2022. Cea de-a 64-a ediție va avea loc la sfârșitul lunii ianuarie, la Los Angeles, în format fizic.

Jon Batiste, pianistul de jazz și liderul trupei din emisiunea “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, a primit cele mai multe nominalizări.

Artistul concurează la 11 categorii, printre care “Album of The Year” și “Record of the Year”. Jon Batiste a declarat pentru The New York Times că “este fericit din cale afară și că muzica ne conectează cu divinitatea”.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat și H.E.R îl urmează îndeaproape cu 8 nominalizări, iar Billie Eilish este nominalizată la 7 categorii.

Jay-Z, cel mai nominalizat artist din istoria premiilor Grammy

Bucurie mare și în casa soților Carter. Jay-Z a devenit cel mai nominalizat artist din istoria Grammy.

Soțul lui Beyonce are nu mai puțin de 83 de nominalizări. Trupa ABBA a primit prima nominalizare din carieră la categoria “Record of the Year”, cu melodia “I still have faith in you”.

The Weeknd nu și-a înscris muzica la Grammy 2022

În 2020, s-a iscat un scandal imens după ce The Weeknd nu a primit nicio nominalizare. Artistul i-a acuzat atunci pe organizatori de “corupție”. Anul acesta, cântărețul a decis să nu-și înscrie nicio melodie la Grammy.

Lista nominalizărilor la principalele categorii ale premiilor Grammy

Record of the Year

ABBA – I Still Have Faith In You

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste – We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

H.E.R. – Fight For You

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right On Time

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake – Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

Caribou – You Can Do It

Rüfüs du Sol – Alive

Tiësto – The Business

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

St. Vincent – Daddys Home

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

H.E.R. – Damage

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something To Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table For Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Cardi B – Up

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It On Home

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can A Heart Take

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – Kings Disease 2

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is The Devil

Doja Cat – Need to Know

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts

Saweetie, Doja Cat – Best Friend

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – Cry

Billy Strings – Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me A Fool

Jon Batiste – Cry

Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Theyre Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

