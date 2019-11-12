TEDx Bucharest pregătește două zile speciale! Vezi care sunt speakerii și performerii români

Ana Maria Lucaciu left her home at the early age of 11 when she received a scholarship from the National Ballet School of Canada. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After graduating, she joined Canada’s National Ballet and went on to dance with the Royal Danish Ballet, Augsburg Ballet, The Portuguese Contemporary Dance Company and Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet in New York. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ She collaborates and performs with a wide range of artists, companies and freelancers as a dancer and choreographer. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ An artist ready to be discovered at #TEDxBucharest11. Tickets link in BIO ???? #JoinMetamorphosis #TEDxBucharest11 #TEDxBucharest
Ever heard of “Harvard for experience designers”? Known by its #real name, The College of Extraordinary Experiences is one of the world’s top experience design conferences. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Paul Bulencea, the co-founder and CEO of The College of Extraordinary Experiences is #JoiningMetamorphosis to reshape your #TEDxBucharest11 experience. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ He's an award-winning author, educator & entrepreneur who focuses on producing uncommon experiences that trigger human #transformation. The purpose of Paul’s entire work is to help organisations migrate to the Experience Economy. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Get to know the Forbes 30under30 honoree & his innovative ideas at #TEDxBucharest! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tickets link in BIO.????#TEDxBucharest #TEDxBucharest11 #JoinMetamorphosis
Cultural Remedy means the reestablishment of the connection between man and culture - this is what RECUL is all about. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As main project of "Teatrul Nostru" Association, RECUL, is more than a cultural hotspot. It’s a creative environment, a theatre, a school & a space, focused on performing arts: theatre, improv, sketch-comedy and musicals. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Experience an exclusive live sketch performance at #TEDxBucharest11, signed by RECUL. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Make sure you won’t miss it by saving your seat now to #JoinMetamorphosis. Tickets link in BIO. ???? #TEDxBucharest #TEDxBucharest11 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cast: Vlad Dragomirescu, Bogdan Unitlă, Adina Maria Sandu, Adriana Bordeanu, Alexandra Băjan, Florin Lungu, Dan Miron, Dan Codreanu.