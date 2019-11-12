  1. HOME
  2. EVENIMENTE

TEDx Bucharest pregătește două zile speciale! Vezi care sunt speakerii și performerii români

TEDx Bucharest pregătește două zile speciale! Vezi care sunt speakerii și performerii români
Citeste mai mult despre: Tedx Bucharest, discursuri, eveniment,
Autor: Cristina Mazilu
Data: 12 Noiembrie 2019
TEDxBucharest se va desfasura pe 16 si 17 noiembrie 2019 la Noua Aula a Universitatii Politehnice din Bucuresti. Vor participa 22 de speakeri si se vor organiza 4 performance-uri unice. 
Speakerii români anuntati la TEDxBucharest Metamorphosis sunt:

Speakerii români anunțați la TEDxBucharest Metamorphosis sunt:

Alex Dima - cunoscutul jurnalist de televiziune (România, te iubesc!) și activist dedicat, se alătură line-up-ului din acest an al evenimentului cu un discurs memorabil și transformator.

Ana Maria Lucaciu - Coregraf și performer
Fosta studentă la Național Ballet School of Canada și dansatoare pentru Canada Național Ballet, Royal Danish Ballet, Augsburg Ballet, The Portuguese Contemporary Dance Company și Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet în New York. Ana a dansat pentru coregrafi contemporani cunoscuți precum Ohad Naharin, Crystal Pite, Hofesh Shechter, Jiří Kylián, Alexander Ekman, Jo Stromgren, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ana Maria Lucaciu left her home at the early age of 11 when she received a scholarship from the National Ballet School of Canada. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After graduating, she joined Canada’s National Ballet and went on to dance with the Royal Danish Ballet, Augsburg Ballet, The Portuguese Contemporary Dance Company and Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet in New York. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ She collaborates and performs with a wide range of artists, companies and freelancers as a dancer and choreographer. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ An artist ready to be discovered at #TEDxBucharest11. Tickets link in BIO ???? #JoinMetamorphosis #TEDxBucharest11 #TEDxBucharest

O postare distribuită de TEDxBucharest (@tedxbucharest.ro) pe


Mihai Toader Pasti - co-fondator și CEO EFdeN, co-fondator și strateg pentru energiaTa
Mihai încorporează arhitectură, ingineria, sustenabilitatea și design-ul smart în proiecte de case solare, premiate internațional. Factor de influență asupra politicilor de energie regenerabilă. Selectat că World Economic Forum Global Shaper, Mihai este unul din cei 100 de lideri pe domeniul de energie în cadrul World Energy Council.

Cătălin Ciupala - profesor de matematică la Colegiul Național Andrei Șaguna
Profesor de matematică, biker, co-creator al clubului ClubMateSaguna și inovator în educație.

CITEȘTE ȘI: TEDxBucharest, evenimentul din cadrul celei mai faimoase serii de conferințe,  pregătește două zile speciale în 2019

Florica Zaharia - fondator al Muzeului Textilelor
Florica a lucrat timp de 22 de ani pentru departamentul de conservare a textilelor în cadrul MoMA, New York. Apoi a deschis Muzeul Textilelor în Băița, Hunedoara. Specialistă în textile din Europa de Est, conservarea și prezervarea lor.

Mariana Popescu - arhitect și cercetător doctorand
Specialistă în arhitectură interactivă și non-standardizată, Mariana vine cu o experiență vastă în echipe multidisciplinare de design parametric, design de mașini solare și case sustenabile.

Alex Bocunescu - Face Reader și fondator Face Keys România
Creator al metodei ce corelează expresiile faciale cu trăsăturile de caracter și personalitate. Pasionat de istorie, arheologie și antropologie, specialist în tipologii umane și evoluție socială.
 
Alex Coteț - director de creație, copywriter și scenarist
Parte din noul val de advertiseri, Alex își împarte timpul între regie, copywriting și scenaristică de film. Fost producător pentru matinalul numărul 1 în România.
 
Taraf de Caliu - ansamblu de muzică tradițională romaneasca

Membrii fondatori ai Taraf de Haidouks s-au reinventat în Taraf de Călîu: “Gheorghe “Călîu” Anghel - vioara, Ionică Tănase- tampal, Marius „Marin” Manole - acordeon / voce, Sile Neacșu - chitară bass, Filip Simeonov - clarinet, Viorica Rudăreasa - voce, Ionuț Gulună – voce. Performeri pe cele mai mari scene din Tokyo, Paris, Singapore, New York, Istanbul, London, Los Angeles. Colaboratori cu Yehudi Menuhin, Kronos Quartet, Johnny Depp și Yohji Yamamoto. Sub numele Taraf de Haidouks, grupul a primit în 2002 premiul BBC World Music în categoria Best Group în Europa & Middle East.

Paul Bulencea - co-fondator și CEO The College of Extraordinary Experiences, Harvard-ul designerilor de experiențe. Scriitor premiat, educator și antreprenor dedicat experiențelor inedite și transformării umane.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ever heard of “Harvard for experience designers”? Known by its #real name, The College of Extraordinary Experiences is one of the world’s top experience design conferences. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Paul Bulencea, the co-founder and CEO of The College of Extraordinary Experiences is #JoiningMetamorphosis to reshape your #TEDxBucharest11 experience. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ He's an award-winning author, educator & entrepreneur who focuses on producing uncommon experiences that trigger human #transformation. The purpose of Paul’s entire work is to help organisations migrate to the Experience Economy. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Get to know the Forbes 30under30 honoree & his innovative ideas at #TEDxBucharest! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Tickets link in BIO.????#TEDxBucharest #TEDxBucharest11 #JoinMetamorphosis

O postare distribuită de TEDxBucharest (@tedxbucharest.ro) pe



Silent Strike - compozitor de muzică de film și câștigătorul unui premiu Grimme, Silent Strike a deschis concertele celor de la Faithless, Bonomo și mulți alții.
 
 Moment special inspirat de Black Mirror -
Bandersnatch - în rolurile principale, cunoscuții actori Cosmina Stratan & Tudor Istodor, într-un moment interactiv în care audiență va decide finalul.
 
RECUL- un mediu creativ, un teatru, o școală și un spațiu dedicat artelor performative. Echipa RECUL va animă scenă TEDxBucharest Metamorphosis cu un moment de live sketch memorabil.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cultural Remedy means the reestablishment of the connection between man and culture - this is what RECUL is all about. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As main project of "Teatrul Nostru" Association, RECUL, is more than a cultural hotspot. It’s a creative environment, a theatre, a school & a space, focused on performing arts: theatre, improv, sketch-comedy and musicals. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Experience an exclusive live sketch performance at #TEDxBucharest11, signed by RECUL. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Make sure you won’t miss it by saving your seat now to #JoinMetamorphosis. Tickets link in BIO. ???? #TEDxBucharest #TEDxBucharest11 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cast: Vlad Dragomirescu, Bogdan Unitlă, Adina Maria Sandu, Adriana Bordeanu, Alexandra Băjan, Florin Lungu, Dan Miron, Dan Codreanu.

O postare distribuită de TEDxBucharest (@tedxbucharest.ro) pe

 
Toate informatiile si agenda pe zile sunt disponibile acum pe noul website www.tedxbucharest.ro si in aplicația TEDxBucharest (disponibilă in App store si Google play store). 




Vezi episoade in intregime pe
perfecte.ro
Mai sexy de atât nu se poate. Cum a pozat Liam Payne, playboy-ul care ar fi avut o relație cu Naomi Campbell
Mai sexy de atât nu se poate. Cum a pozat Liam Payne,...
Prietenii lui Johnny Depp, alarmați: bdquo;Bea alcoolul ca pe apă
Prietenii lui Johnny Depp, alarmați: bdquo;Bea alcoolul...
bdquo;Am avut o singură femeie în viața mea! Roger Federer, declarație de dragoste pentru soția Mirka
bdquo;Am avut o singură femeie în viața mea! Roger...
ȘTIRI SIMILARE
TEDxBucharest, evenimentul din cadrul celei mai faimoase serii de conferințe, pregătește două zile speciale în 2019
TEDxBucharest, evenimentul din cadrul celei mai faimoase...
Interviu eveniment cu șeful Mastercard. Cât de sigure sunt tranzacțiile și ce inovații ne rezervă viitorul
Interviu eveniment cu șeful Mastercard. Cât de...
STIRILEPROTV.RO
LIVE. Iohannis, în dialog cu jurnaliștii: Fără mine, statul de drept din România s-ar fi rupt
LIVE: Dăncilă, la Palatul Parlamentului: "Văd la...
LIVE. Iohannis, în dialog cu jurnaliștii: Fără mine,...
Mai mult pe STIRILEPROTV.RO