Tom Hanks și soția sa au fost diagnosticați cu coronavirus. Cum au luat Covid-19

Autor: Doina Goanta
Data: 12 Martie 2020
Actorul Tom Hanks și soția sa, Rita Wilson, ambii în vârstă de 63 de ani, au ieșit pozitiv la testul de coronavirus. “Amândoi sunt bine, nu sunt chiar atât de bolnavi”, a spus fiul acestora, Chet Hanks pe Instagram.

Cuplul se află în prezent în Australia, acolo de unde au luat și virusul. Tom Hanks se afla la filmările noului său film, produs de Warner Bross și regizat de Baz Luhrmann.

Actorul a dezvăluit că el și soția lui au avut simptomele unei răceli obișnuite, cu dureri musculare și frisoane.

“Salut, prieteni! Eu și Rita suntem în Australia. Ne simțim un pic obosiți, ca atunci când ești răcit, și avem și niște dureri musculare. Rita are și niște frisoane din când în când. Și un pic de febră. Ca să fim corecți, ne-am testat de coronavirus și am aflat că suntem pozitivi.

Vezi si: Cum se tratează coronavirus. Medicamentele și remediile care ameliorează simptomele

Ce e de făcut? Există un protocol care trebuie urmat. Vom fi testați, observați și izolați atâta timp cât este nevoie. Vă vom ține la curent. Aveți grijă de voi”, a scris Tom Hanks pe Instagram.

Se zvonește că, în Australia, Tom Hanks a fost cazat la un hotel unde a fost depistat unul dintre primele cazuri de coronavirus din Australia -  un bărbat chinez a fost gasit depistat pozitiv la final de ianuarie.

Australia are peste 120 de cazuri de coronavirus confirmate.

