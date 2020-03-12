Tom Hanks și soția sa au fost diagnosticați cu coronavirus. Cum au luat Covid-19

Cuplul se află în prezent în Australia, acolo de unde au luat și virusul. Tom Hanks se afla la filmările noului său film, produs de Warner Bross și regizat de Baz Luhrmann.
Actorul a dezvăluit că el și soția lui au avut simptomele unei răceli obișnuite, cu dureri musculare și frisoane.
Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!
“Salut, prieteni! Eu și Rita suntem în Australia. Ne simțim un pic obosiți, ca atunci când ești răcit, și avem și niște dureri musculare. Rita are și niște frisoane din când în când. Și un pic de febră. Ca să fim corecți, ne-am testat de coronavirus și am aflat că suntem pozitivi.
Vezi si: Cum se tratează coronavirus. Medicamentele și remediile care ameliorează simptomele
Ce e de făcut? Există un protocol care trebuie urmat. Vom fi testați, observați și izolați atâta timp cât este nevoie. Vă vom ține la curent. Aveți grijă de voi”, a scris Tom Hanks pe Instagram.
Se zvonește că, în Australia, Tom Hanks a fost cazat la un hotel unde a fost depistat unul dintre primele cazuri de coronavirus din Australia - un bărbat chinez a fost gasit depistat pozitiv la final de ianuarie.
Australia are peste 120 de cazuri de coronavirus confirmate.