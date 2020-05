Un restaurant din Amsterdam a folosit o idee grozavă pentru a respecta regulile de distanțare socială

Serres Sépparées is one of our new dining concepts. With the current situation it's difficult to open a restaurant with limited space. So why don't we add to our location and create a safe and intimate home for partners to reconnect, with the outside world at their own leisure. ⠀ ⠀ Our signature plant-based cuisine will be available for guests to enjoy in one bubbles or in the newly renovated main restaurant. ⠀ ⠀ #gastronomy #smartdining #diner #plantbased #food #restaurant #mediamatic #dijksgracht #oosterdok #amsterdam #sunset

