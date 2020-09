Jet Li revine pe marele ecran în rolul de împărat. Ce spune actorul despre starea lui de sănătate

Jet Li @jetli has revealed in an interview that he signed up for Mulan at the insistence of his 15-year-old daughter, Jane. “When my younger daughter, Jane, heard about Mulan, she asked me if she could ask three questions,” said Li. “For the first one, she asked if I felt proud of promoting Chinese culture to the world. ‘That’s your responsibility,’ she said. I said, ‘yes, I love to share Chinese culture to the world.’” The second question proved to be a bit of a trick question as his daughter asked him if he “needed the money”. The star replied no, and she moved on to the last question: whether Disney was making the film to promote Chinese culture. “I was shocked. I didn’t know how to answer,” Li replied. But Jade pressed further and asked her father, “Can you make the movie for me?” to which he said yes. #linkinbio

