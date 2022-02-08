  1. HOME
Nominalizări Premiile Oscar 2022. Lista completă anunțată de Academia Americană de Film

Autor: Elisabeta Cosmescu
Data publicarii: 08 Februarie 2022
Data actualizare: 08 Februarie 2022
Au fost anunțate nominalizările premiilor Oscar 2022! Evenimentul a avut loc online și a fost prezentat către actorii Tracee Ellis Ross şi Leslie Jordan. Ceremonia de decernare programată la Hollywood va avea loc pe 27 martie.

Filmul western „The Power of the Dog” este pe primul loc în topul nominalizărilor cu 12 credite, în timp ce filmul ”Dune” este pe locul doi cu 10 nominalizări.

Peliculele “Belfast” și “West Side Story” au fiecare câte șapte nominalizări. “King Richard, șase. Filmele “Drive My Car”, “Don’t Look Up” și “Nightmare Alley” câte patru fiecare.

Gala decernării trofeelor va avea loc Teatrul Dolby de la Hollywood și va cuprinde filme lansate între 1 martie și 31 decembrie 2021.

Iată lista completă a nominalizărilor:

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun film:

“Belfast”

“CODA”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

 

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Judi Dench, “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

 

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar:

Ciaran Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA”

Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

 

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun film internațional:

“Drive My Car”

“Flee”

“The Hand of God”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

“The Worst Person in the World”

 

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun film de animație:

“Encanto”

“Flee”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. The Machine”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

 

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat:

“CODA”

“Drive My Car”

“Dune”

“The Lost Daughter”

“The Power of the Dog”

 

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun scenariu original:

“Belfast”

“Don’t Look Up”

“King Richard”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Worst Person in the World”

 

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun actor în rol principal:

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tik Tik Boom!”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

 

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar:

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Penelope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”


Premiile Oscar 2022: Cel mai bun regizor:

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, “Drive My Car”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
 

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cea mai bună coloană sonoră:

“Don’t Look Up”

“Dune”

“Encanto”

“Parallel Mothers”

“The Power of the Dog”
 

Premiile Oscar 2022: Cele mai bune efecte speciale:

“Dune”

“Free Guy”

“No Time to Die”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Foto: ProfimediaImages




