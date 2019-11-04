Ariana Grande, marea dezamăgire de la MTV Europe Music Awards. Cine sunt câștigătorii

Ariana Grande și fanii eu au suferit cea mai mare dezamăgire la MTV Europe Music Awards 2019. Artista britanică nu s-a ales cu niciun premiu, deși a fost nominalizată la 7 categorii.
La fel de ghinionist a fost și cântărețul rapp american Lil Nas X, care a plecat de la Sevilia cu mâna goală.
Marii câștigători ai acestei ediții au fost Taylor Swift (cel mai bun videoclip și cel mai bun artist american), Billie Eilish (cel mai bun cântec și premiul pentru debut) și Halsey (cel mai bun artist pop și cel mai bun look).
Shawn Mendes a fost desemnat cel mai bun artist al anului, iar trupa BTS a fost recompensată pentru cel mai bun Live și pentru fanii lor.
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift (foto)
CEL MAI BUN ARTIST CANADIAN
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
Shawn Mendes
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Johnny Orlando
CEL MAK BUN VIDEOCLIP
Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"
Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"
CEL MAI BUN ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Shawn Mendes (foto)
CEL MAI BUN CÂNTEC
Ariana Grande, "7 rings"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Post Malone, Swae Lee, "Sunflower"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
CÂȘTGĂTOR: Billie Eilish, "bad guy"
CEA MAI BUNĂ COLABORARE
BTS, Halsey, "Boy With Luv"
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"
CÂȘTIGĂTORI: ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"
CEL MAI BUN DEBUTANT
Ava Max
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Billie Eilish (foto)
CEL MAI BUN ARTIST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Halsey
CEL MAI BUN LIVE
Ariana Grande
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: BTS
CEL MAI BUN ARTIST ROCK
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Green Day
CEL MAI BUN ARTIST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Travis Scott
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Nicki Minaj (foto)
CEL MAI BUN ARTIST ALTERNATIVE
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: FKA twigs
CEL MAI BUN ARTIST ELECTRO
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Martin Garrix
CEL MAI BUN LOOK
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Halsey (foto)
CEI MAI MULȚI FANI
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
CÂȘTIGĂTOR: BTS
