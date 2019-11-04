Ariana Grande, marea dezamăgire de la MTV Europe Music Awards. Cine sunt câștigătorii

Nu e pentru cine se pregătește, ci pentru cine se nimerește. Iar ediția a 26-a a galei MTV Europe Music Awards nu a fost pentru favoriți.

Ariana Grande și fanii eu au suferit cea mai mare dezamăgire la MTV Europe Music Awards 2019. Artista britanică nu s-a ales cu niciun premiu, deși a fost nominalizată la 7 categorii.

La fel de ghinionist a fost și cântărețul rapp american Lil Nas X, care a plecat de la Sevilia cu mâna goală.

Marii câștigători ai acestei ediții au fost Taylor Swift (cel mai bun videoclip și cel mai bun artist american), Billie Eilish (cel mai bun cântec și premiul pentru debut) și Halsey (cel mai bun artist pop și cel mai bun look).

Shawn Mendes a fost desemnat cel mai bun artist al anului, iar trupa BTS a fost recompensată pentru cel mai bun Live și pentru fanii lor.

Lista câștigătorilor la MTV Europe Music Awards 2019

CEL MAI BUN ARTIST DIN SUA

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift (foto)





CEL MAI BUN ARTIST CANADIAN

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

Shawn Mendes

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Johnny Orlando

CEL MAK BUN VIDEOCLIP

Ariana Grande, "thank u, next"

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, "ME!"

CEL MAI BUN ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Shawn Mendes (foto)

CEL MAI BUN CÂNTEC

Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Post Malone, Swae Lee, "Sunflower"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

CÂȘTGĂTOR: Billie Eilish, "bad guy"



CEA MAI BUNĂ COLABORARE

BTS, Halsey, "Boy With Luv"

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road" (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart"

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

CÂȘTIGĂTORI: ROSALÍA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

CEL MAI BUN DEBUTANT

Ava Max

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Billie Eilish (foto)

CEL MAI BUN ARTIST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Halsey

CEL MAI BUN LIVE

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: BTS

CEL MAI BUN ARTIST ROCK

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Green Day

CEL MAI BUN ARTIST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Travis Scott

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Nicki Minaj (foto)

CEL MAI BUN ARTIST ALTERNATIVE

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: FKA twigs

CEL MAI BUN ARTIST ELECTRO

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Martin Garrix

CEL MAI BUN LOOK

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: Halsey (foto)

CEI MAI MULȚI FANI

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

CÂȘTIGĂTOR: BTS

