Cele mai spectaculoase ținute de la MTV Video Music Awards 2020. Lista câștigătorilor

Autor: Doina Goanta
Data: 31 August 2020
MTV Video Music Awards este unul dintre puținele evenimente care nu s-au anulat în 2020 din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus. Cu toate astea, evenimentul a fost mutat în aer liber, cu scene în mai multe locații din New York. 

După atâta vreme de pauză, vedetele s-au dat în spectacol pe covorul roșu cu outfiturile lor îndrăznețe. 

Miley Cyrus nu a renunțat la stilul ei scandalos și și-a făcut apariția într-o rochie total transparentă, decorată cu pietre strălucitoare. Desigur, cu lenjeria intimă la vedere. 

Sursa foto: Getty Images

Lady Gaga a fost regina serii: a plecat acasă cu trofeul „artist of the year”, a câștigat categoria cântecul anului „Rain on me” (cu Ariana Grande), premiul special Tricon Award, cea mai bună colaborare a anului și cea mai bună cinematografie.

Madison Beer a fost imposibil de ignorat într-o little black dress extrem de sexy.

Nicole Richie a arătat spectaculos într-o rochie verde neon.


LISTĂ NOMINALIZAȚI ȘI CÂȘTIGĂTORI MTV VMA 2020

MTV TRICON AWARD

Lady Gaga

 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – câștigător

 

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga – câștigător

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

 

SONG OF THE YEAR

 

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – câștigător

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”


BEST COLLABORATION


Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – câștigător

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

 

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

 

Doja Cat – câștigător

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

 

BEST POP

 

BTS – “On” – câștigător

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

 

BEST HIP HOP

 

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – câștigător

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

 

BEST ROCK

 

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans” – câștigător

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

 

BEST ALTERNATIVE

 

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – câștigător

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

 

BEST LATIN


Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Queì Pena” – câștigător


BEST R&B

 

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – câștigător

BEST K-POP

 

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On” – câștigător

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”


VIDEO FOR GOOD

 

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe” – câștigător

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

 

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

 

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – câștigător

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

 

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

 

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home – câștigător

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

 

SONG OF SUMMER

Blackpink – “How You Like That” – câștigător

Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – “WAP”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled (featuring Drake) – “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby (featuring 42 Dugg) – “We Paid”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) – “Savage (Remix)”

Pop Smoke (featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch) – “The Woo”

Saint Jhn – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Tap In”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

 

BEST DIRECTION

 

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift – câștigător

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi

 

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

 

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss – câștigător

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

 

BEST ART DIRECTION

 

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Art Direction by Anna Colomeì Nogu ì

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone – câștigător

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman


BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

 

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 – câștigător

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

 

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

 

BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun – câștigător

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

 

BEST EDITING

 

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico – câștigător

ROSALIìA – “A Paleì” – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

