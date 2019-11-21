Nominalizări Premiile Grammy 2020. Cine sunt artiștii care se bat pentru statuete

Ceremonia de decernare a Premiilor Grammy, care recompensează performanțele din muzică, va avea loc, în premieră, în luna ianuarie. Evenimentul, găzduit de Staples Center din Los Angeles la 26 ianuarie 2020, va fi prezentat de Alicia Keys. Artista, în vârstă de 38 de ani, deține 15 statuete și 14 nominalizări la Premiile Grammy.
Iată cine sunt artiștii nominalizați la Grammy 2020! Lista completă e disponibilă pe grammy.com.
"I,I"- Bon Iver
"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Lana Del Rey
"When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go" — Billie Eilish
"Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande
"I Used to Know Her" — H.E.R.
"7" — Lil Nas X
"Cuz I Love You" — Lizzo
"Father of the Bride" — Vampire Weekend
"Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters
"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters
"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters
"Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters
"Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter
"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters
"Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters
"Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
"Revenge Of The Dreamers III" — Dreamville
"Championships" — Meek Mill
"I am > I was" — 21 Savage
"Igor" — Tyler, The Creator
"The Lost Boy" — YBN Cordae
THE LION KING: THE GIFT – Beyoncé
WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish
THANK U, NEXT – Ariana Grande
NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT – Ed Sheeran
LOVER – Taylor Swift
AMO – Bring Me The Horizon
SOCIAL CUES – Cage The Elephant
IN THE END – The Cranberries
TRAUMA – I Prevail
FERAL ROOTS – Rival Sons
1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid
PAINTED – Lucky Daye
ELLA MAI – Ella Mai
PAUL – PJ Morton
VENTURA – Anderson .Paak
VIDA – Luis Fonsi
11:11 – Maluma
MONTANER – Ricardo Montaner
#ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz
FANTASIA – Sebastian Yatra