Nominalizări Premiile Grammy 2020. Cine sunt artiștii care se bat pentru statuete

Lady Gaga speră să ia un Grammy pentru cel mai bun cântec. FOTO: Getty Images
Autor: Dan Brumar
Data: 21 Noiembrie 2019
Cea de-a 62-a ediție a Premiilor Grammy intră în linie dreaptă, odată cu anunțarea nominalizărilor la cele 84 de categorii.

Ceremonia de decernare a Premiilor Grammy, care recompensează performanțele din muzică, va avea loc, în premieră, în luna ianuarie. Evenimentul, găzduit de Staples Center din Los Angeles la 26 ianuarie 2020, va fi prezentat de Alicia Keys. Artista, în vârstă de 38 de ani, deține 15 statuete și 14 nominalizări la Premiile Grammy.

Iată cine sunt artiștii nominalizați la Grammy 2020! Lista completă e disponibilă pe grammy.com

ALBUMUL ANULUI

"I,I"- Bon Iver

"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Lana Del Rey

"When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go" — Billie Eilish

"Thank U, Next" — Ariana Grande

"I Used to Know Her" — H.E.R.

"7" — Lil Nas X

"Cuz I Love You" — Lizzo

"Father of the Bride" — Vampire Weekend

CÂNTECUL ANULUI

"Always Remember Us This Way" — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters

"Bad Guy" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters

"Bring My Flowers Now" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters

"Hard Place" — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters

"Lover" — Taylor Swift, songwriter

"Norman F***ing Rockwell" — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters

"Someone You Loved" — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters

"Truth Hurts" — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters

CEL MAI BUN ARTIST DEBUTANT

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

 

CEL MAI BUN ALBUM RAP

"Revenge Of The Dreamers III" — Dreamville

"Championships" — Meek Mill

"I am > I was" — 21 Savage

"Igor" — Tyler, The Creator

"The Lost Boy" — YBN Cordae

 

CEL MAI BUN ALBUM POP

THE LION KING: THE GIFT – Beyoncé

WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? – Billie Eilish

THANK U, NEXT – Ariana Grande

NO.6 COLLABORATIONS PROJECT – Ed Sheeran

LOVER – Taylor Swift


 

CEL MAI BUN ALBUM ROCK

AMO – Bring Me The Horizon

SOCIAL CUES – Cage The Elephant

IN THE END – The Cranberries

TRAUMA – I Prevail

FERAL ROOTS – Rival Sons

 

CEL MAI BUN ALBUM R&B

1123 – BJ The Chicago Kid

PAINTED – Lucky Daye

ELLA MAI – Ella Mai

PAUL – PJ Morton

VENTURA – Anderson .Paak

 

CEL MAI BUN ALBUM LATIN POP

VIDA – Luis Fonsi

11:11 – Maluma

MONTANER – Ricardo Montaner

#ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz

FANTASIA – Sebastian Yatra

Nominalizări Premiile Grammy 2020. Cine sunt artiștii care se bat pentru statuete
