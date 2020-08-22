A murit fostul chitarist Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Jack Sherman! Ce mesaj emoționant i-a transmis trupa

Trupa Red Hot Chili Peppers a anunțat moartea lui Jack Sherman pe Instagram și l-a numit chitaristul unic.
We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.
Chitaristul Jack Sherman a cântat pentru primul album al trupei Red Hot Chili Peppers' și a contribuit și la albume ca „Freaky Styley”, „Mother’s Milk” și „The Abbey Road EP”.
FOTO: GETTY