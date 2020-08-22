  1. HOME
A murit fostul chitarist Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Jack Sherman! Ce mesaj emoționant i-a transmis trupa
Autor: Cristina Mazilu
Data: 22 August 2020
Fostul chitarist Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack Sherman a murit la 64 de ani, dar nu a fost dezvăluită nicio cauză concretă a decesului.

Trupa Red Hot Chili Peppers a anunțat moartea lui Jack Sherman pe Instagram și l-a numit chitaristul unic. 

“Noi, cei de la Red Hot Chilli Peppers vrem să îi urăm lui Jack Sherman navigare ușoară în lumile de dincolo. A fost o persoană unică și îi mulțumim pentru momentele bune, pentru cele mai puțin bune, pentru toate momentele. Să fie pace și liniște!”



 


Chitaristul Jack Sherman a cântat pentru primul album al trupei Red Hot Chili Peppers' și a contribuit și la albume ca „Freaky Styley”, „Mother’s Milk” și „The Abbey Road EP”.

FOTO: GETTY




