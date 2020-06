Harper a devenit o adevărată domnișoară. Cum arată acum mezina familiei Beckham

A picture speaks more than a thousand words. Never lose that beautiful smile Gianna. ⁣ We have to make sure that outrage turns into action. We all have to take responsibility for doing better, we all have to listen and learn. We can all be part of the change that we need to see in our world.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 6, 2020 at 9:44am PDT