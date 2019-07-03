În Aquaman e ca sculptat, dar realitatea e un pic diferită. Cum arată abdomenul lui Jason Momoa fară photoshop

Rolul lui Khal Drogo din Game of Thrones l-a făcut cunoscut în întreaga lume, însă Aquaman l-a transformat într-un adevărat superstar. Unul dintre cei mai doriți bărbați din lume, Jason Momoa este noul sex simbol de la Hollywood.
În vârstă de 39 de ani, Jason Momoa a devenit un adevărat fenomen. Noul idol al femeilor, actorul a impresionat cu fizicul sau încă de la debutul la Hollywood. A apărut în rol de salvamar în Baywatch, și-a arătat pectoralii și în Game of Thrones, însă Aquaman i-a adus statutul de sex simbol.
În film, trupul lui Momoa pare a fi sculptat, fiecare grupă musculară fiind extrem de bine definita. Actorul a avut un regim special și a făcut extrem de mult sport, fiind într-o formă fizică excepțională.
Momoa a recunoscut însă, de curând, că nu a mai făcut sport de mai bine de un an. Lucrul acesta s-a și văzut și în cele mai recente imagini surprinse de paparazzi cu el la plajă. Deși nu arată rău deloc, se vede clar diferența dintre fizicul lui din film și cel de la plajă :) Dar cum au apărut deja zvonuri că va exista și un Aquaman 2, cu siguranță că actorul va reveni la sală de forță.
Since we couldn’t be at the shoot this is my and @realdealmada contribution to the cause Mahalo @lonelywhale and everyone involved in this PSA. Link to the full video in my stories let’s get rid of plastic bottles let’s clean up Mother Earth and most importantly let’s be the change for future generations to come. We all have to take responsibility because the next generation depends on us Aloha j #hydratelike #bethechange #changeiscoming #fuckplasticbottles
Deși este dorit de milioane de femei, Jason Momoa spune că este la fel de îndrăgostit de soția sa, Lisa Bonnet, ca în prima zi.
Actorul din „Aquaman” a povestit că a cunoscut-o pe Lisa în 2005 și doi ani mai târziu aceasta a născut-o pe fiica lor, Lola Iolani. După încă un an cei doi au devenit părinții unui băiețel, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.
I’ve been wearing @wescoboots or @birkenstock for almost every character I play, they are my go to when it comes to boots there my lifers I wanted to share this because now that AQUAMAN 2 has a release date ????????????I will be breaking in these bad boys for the new movie. If u want to get a pair there’s a limited amount that released today. Lil fun fact Wesco has been making boots since 1918, as we celebrate this 100year+milestone, we have recreated a limited edition release of our Jobmaster boot. These Limited Editions known as the “38’s” are available in two options- Lace to Toe and Regular Toe. These Nail Constructed boots are based off the original build from 1938 (when we introduced this model).they are only available to preorder from March 1st-March 17th. You can order them on our website or direct through chris@wescoboots.com cheeehuuuuuu. Aloha j
Momoa a povestit în interviul pentru People că dragostea lui pentru Bonet merge însă cu mult înapoi în timp. „M-am îndrăgostit de ea pe când aveam 8 ani și ea vreo 20. Țin minte că i-am zis mamei mele: (n.r. Bonet a jucat în Cosby Show) Nu i-am spus asta (n.r. lui Bonet) decât recent. Vă dați seama, aș fi părut un ciudat. Am vrut mereu să o cunosc. E o regină, a fost dintotdeauna.”, a spus actorul.
I felt like a KING last night. Because of you my love. So honoured to attend and present at the Oscars. To meet so many talented artist congratulations to every nominee all these amazing films @helenmirren i love you such a honour to stay by your side Also love to send my deepest aloha to @karllagerfeld RIP @silviaventurinifendi @jeanneyangstyle for taking my pink velvet scrunchie and turning it into a suit. Unko KARL your a legend. Mahalo for my first suit And to all my insta homies who always make me the coolest jewelry. Love my rings @bookofalchemy @intothefirejewelry @judicael_sacred_skulls @richardbaggettstudios @leroyswoodentattoos @king_baby_studio @hoboshane @red_rabbit_ia and so many more. Cheeeeeeefuknhuuuuuuuuuu #hhrajahhh. #pinkonpink. Aloha j
