MTV Video Music Awards 2019. Care sunt artiștii care au primit cele mai multe nominalizări 

Nominalizările MTV Video Music Awards au fost anunțate marți, iar evenimentul va avea loc pe 26 august în New Jersey.

În topul nominalizărilor de anul acesta se află Ariana Grande și Taylor Swift, acestea obținând câte 10 nominalizări fiecare, inclusiv la cele mai importante categorii, “cel mai bun videoclip” și “cel mai bun cântec”.

Pe pozițiile următoare se află Billie Eilish și Lil Nas X cu 9, respectiv 8 nominalizări. Ambii concurează pentru premiul pentru cel mai bun debut, în timp ce Billie Eilish, în vârstă de 17 ani, este nominalizată și pentru categoriile “artistul anului” și “cel mai bun artist pop”, printre altele. Lil Nas X a obținut, prin intermediul piesei Old Town Road, nominalizări pentru categorii precum “cea mai bună melodie”, “cel mai bun artist hip-hop” și “cel mai bun videoclip”.

Între artiștii care au mai fost nominalizați se numără Camila Cabello, Cardi B, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers și BTS, fiecare obținând câte 4 nominalizări.

Anul acesta, au fost introduse și 2 categorii noi, “Best K-pop” și “Video for Good”.



Lista completă a nominalizărilor

CEL MAI BUN VIDEOCLIP

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"



ARTISTUL ANULUI

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes



CEL MAI BUN CÂNTEC

Drake – "In My Feelings"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

BEST NEW ARTIST, prezentat de Taco Bell

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA



CEA MAI BUNĂ COLABORARE

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – "Shallow"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"



PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo



BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – "Please Me"

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande – "thank u, next"

Khalid – "Talk"

Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"



BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – "Rule the World"

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – "a lot"

Cardi B – "Money"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – "Higher"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Travis Scott ft. Drake – "SICKO MODE"





BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – "Make It Better"

Childish Gambino – "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – "Could've Been"

Alicia Keys – "Raise A Man"

Ella Mai – "Trip"

Normani ft. 6lack – "Waves"



BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

BLACKPINK – "Kill This Love"

Monsta X ft. French Montana – "Who Do You Love"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Cat & Dog"

NCT 127 – "Regular"

EXO – "Tempo"



BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – "Secreto"

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – "MIA"

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – "I Can't Get Enough"

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – "Con Calma"

Maluma – "Mala Mía"

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"



BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – "Solo"

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – "Taki Taki"

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – "Say My Name"

Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"

Silk City & Dua Lipa – "Electricity"

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – "Love It If We Made It"

Fall Out Boy – "Bishops Knife Trick"

Imagine Dragons – "Natural"

Lenny Kravitz – "Low"

Panic! At The Disco – "High Hopes"

twenty one pilots – "My Blood"



VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – "Nightmare"

The Killers – "Land of the Free"

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – "Runaway Train"

John Legend – "Preach"

Lil Dicky – "Earth"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"



CEA MAI BUNĂ REGIE

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

CELE MAI BUNE EFECTE VIZUALE

Billie Eilish – "when the party's over"

FKA twigs – "Cellophane"

Ariana Grande – "God is a Woman"

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – "Just Us"

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"



CEL MAI BUN MONTAJ

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Billie Eilish – "Bad Guy"

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"

Solange – "Almeda"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"



BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"

Ariana Grande – "7 Rings"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Taylor Swift – "You Need to Calm Down"

Kanye West and Lil' Pump ft. Adele Givens – "I Love It"





CEA MAI BUNĂ COREGRAFIE

FKA twigs – "Cellophane" – Young Turks

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura"

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – "No New Friends"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Solange – "Almeda"

BTS ft. Halsey – "Boy With Luv"



CEA MAI BUNĂ IMAGINE

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – "Tints"

Billie Eilish – "hostage"

Ariana Grande – "thank you, next"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita"

Solange – "Almeda"

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"



Fanii își pot vota favoriții începând de astăzi. Voturile se vor încheia pe 15 august.

Sursă Foto: Getty Images

