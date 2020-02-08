Premiile Oscar 2020. Ei sunt câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar

Cea de-a 92-a ediție a galei premiilor Academiei Americane de Film a avut loc duminică, 9 februarie 2020, la Dolby Theatre din Los Angeles.

Cea de-a 92-a ediție a premiilor Oscar nu a adus surprize foarte mari, favoriții acestei gale împărțind între ei trofeele la majoritatea categoriile.

Astfel, Joaquin Phoenix a fost desemnat cel mai bun actor principal, pentru rolul din ”Joker”, Renee Zellweger a luat statueta aurită pentru cea mai bună actriță principală, în timp ce Brad Pitt a câștigat, pentru prima dată în cariera de actor, un premiu Oscar, grației rolului din ”Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

”Parasite” a fost desemnat cel mai bun film străin, dar și cel mai bun film al anului, în timp ce ”1917”, pelicula semnată de Sam Mendes, a marcat la mai multe categorii.



Câștigătorii Premiilor Oscar 2020

Cel mai bun film

“Ford vs Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

”1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Oscar 2020: Cele mai frumoase rochii de la Premiile Oscar 2020. Vedetele care au impresionat cu ținutele lor spectaculoase

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal

Antonio Banderas - “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio - “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver - “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix - “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce - “The Two Popes”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal



Cynthia Erivo - “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson - “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan - “Little Women”

Charlize Theron - “Bombshell”

Renee Zellweger - “Judy”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar



Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar



Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johannson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Cel mai bun regizor



Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite”

Cel mai bun film străin



“Corpus Christi,” Jan Komasa

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

“Les Miserables,” Ladj Ly

“Pain and Glory,” Pedro Almodovar

“Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat



“The Irishman,” Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit,” Taika Waititi

“Joker,” Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

“Just Mercy” Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

“Little Women,” Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes,” Anthony McCarten

Cel mai bun scenariu original



“Knives Out,” Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story,” Noah Baumbach

“1917,” Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite,” Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han

Cea mai bună animaţie

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Dean DeBlois

“I Lost My Body” Jeremy Clapin

“Klaus” Sergio Pablos

“Missing Link” Chris Butler

“Toy Story 4” Josh Cooley





Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie

“Dcera,” Daria Kashcheeva

“Hair Love,” Matthew A. Cherry

“Kitbull,” Rosana Sullivan

“Memorable,” Bruno Collet

“Sister,” Siqi Song

Cel mai bun documentar



“American Factory,” Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar

“The Cave,” Feras Fayyad

“The Edge of Democracy,” Petra Costa

“For Sama,” Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts

“Honeyland,” Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar



“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone,” Carol Dysinger

“Life Overtakes Me,” Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha,” Laura Nix

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj



“Brotherhood,” Meryam Joobeur

“Nefta Football Club,” Yves Piat

“The Neighbors’ Window,” Marshall Curry

“Saria,” Bryan Buckley

“A Sister,” Delphine Girard

Cel mai bun montaj video

“Ford vs Ferrari,” Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland

“The Irishman,” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Jojo Rabbit,” Tom Eagles

“Joker,” Jeff Groth

“Parasite,” Jinmo Yang

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet

“Ford v Ferrari,” Don Sylvester

“Joker,” Alan Robert Murray

“1917,” Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Wylie Stateman

“Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker,” Matthew Wood, David Acord

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”a

Cea mai bună scenografie

“The Irishman,” Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

“Jojo Rabbit,” Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

“1917,” Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

“Parasite,” Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,”Randy Newman

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams*“The King,” Nicholas Britell

Cel mai bun cântec

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

Make Up şi coafură

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Cele mai bune costume

”The Irishman,” Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson

“Jojo Rabbit,” Mayes C. Rubeo

“Joker,” Mark Bridges

“Little Women,” Jacqueline Durran

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Arianne Phillips

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale

“Avengers Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Cea mai bună imagine

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto

“Joker,” Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke

“1917,” Roger Deakins

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

Vezi și: Premiile Oscar 2020 - Un Oscar plin de culoare



