A devenit celebră datorită fizicului perfect tonifiat. Cine e tânăra urmărită de peste 12 milioane de oameni pe Instagram

Jen Selter a ajuns la un adevărat record: peste 12,8 milioane de oameni o urmăresc pe rețelele de socializare pentru imaginile incendiare pe care le postează.
La 26 de ani, Jen Selter este una dintre cele mai urmărite persoane de pe rețelele de socializare, fiind supranumită și ”regina fitnessului”. Tânăra a transformat pasiunea pentru sport într-o adevărată meserie, iar în prezent milioane de oameni urmăresc exercițțile fizice pe care le postează pe internet.
Într-un interviu acordat în urmă cu câțiva ani pentru Women's Health, tânăra a lămurit și misterul cu privire la naturalețea posteriorului ei: ”Sunt o fată normală, îmi place să merg la sală, să-mi fac exercițiile și să mă simt bine în pielea mea. La un moment dat mă gândeam să fac o radiografie pentru a le arăta tuturor că posteriorul meu este natural. Dar de ce ar trebui să fac asta, doar pentru a demonta un zvon, care este oricum fals?!”.
Majoritatea imaginilor pe care le postează Jen Selter o arată pe tânăra făcând sport, dar și promovându-l, iar corpul sau este cea mai mare dovadă că ceea ce face funcționează cu adevărat.
Happy Sunday fam!! Change up your routine by incorporating the ‘landmine’! By changing a simple thing like the equipment you’re using, you can spice things up and make your exercise routine more exciting ???? Save this video for the next time you’re in the gym!! (Link in my bio for all of my workout programs: you can start your FREE week trial today) - ❤️ SQUAT PULSE WITH ALTERNATING PRESS; Start In a wide stance with your toes slighting pointing outward. Sink low into your squat and hold the lower body in this position. The bar starts at one shoulder. As you do a small pulse, push the weight straight out by extending your arm and switch hands at the top. Continue in this movement for 20 repetitions! SQUAT HOLD WITH ROTATION Get into a wide stance with your toes slighting pointing outward. Sink low into your squat and hold the lower body in this position. Start with both hands holding the top of the bar at your chest. Begin the movement by pushing the bar away from you until your arms are straight. Keeping straight arms, rotate and let the weight fall to the left. Generate this twist from your trunk. Return back to center and pull the weight back to your chest. Push back out and repeat on the right side. Continue with this pattern 20 times! SPLIT SQUAT HOLD & PRESS Start with your left leg forward in a split squat position. Hold the top of the bar with your right hand. Sink low into your split squat and hold your back knee about 2” off the ground. Press the bar on a 45 degree angle until your arm is straight. Repeat 12 times before switching sides. Do this with control and make sure your torso and lower body stays still. SINGLE ARM HIGH PULL Start with your left leg forward in a long stance. Hinge forward until your upper body is almost parallel to the ground. Your right hand has the bar. As you pull the bar toward your ribs, keep your elbow wide and away from your body. Make sure your not shrugging your shoulder up towards the ear. Keep your shoulders pulled down and back throughout this exercise. Repeat 12 times before switching to the other side.
"Mi se pare interesant și distractiv să poți posta o imagine și să primești feedback în timp real. M-am interesat ce persoane sunt cool și pe cine trebuie sa urmaresc - de la bloggeri de fashion până la celebrități. Am fost atentă la pozele care ies în evidență și ce anume la ele îi face pe oameni să le dea like", povestea Jen în trecut.
foto: instagram.com/Jen Selter
