Cum să faci mișcare când stai acasă. Exercițiile prezentate de una dintre cele mai hot antrenorare de fitness din lume

ABS at home???? Beginners & intermediate. -No fancy machines needed for training abs. The most important thing is that you really do it. Here is a basic routine for you who are about to get started, or just want to switch out the ab routine you are doing right now: 1️⃣15 repetitions / 5 sets 2️⃣15 repetitions / 5 sets 3️⃣15 repetitions (or more, it's all up to you) / 5 sets 4️⃣15 repetitions (one kick per side = 1 repetition) 5️⃣60 seconds with 30 seconds pause in between / 4 sets (Leggings & Top: @one0one_101) -Keep up the great spirit???????????????? More ab workouts are coming, next time it’s for the advanced. Remember, I have my full home workouts (Spanish and English) available for you if you download the app Fitplan from my website (Link in my bio) It’s gonna be 60 days of ???????????? You... and me :)

A post shared by Michelle Lewin (@michelle_lewin) on Mar 29, 2020 at 9:14am PDT