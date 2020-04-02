Cum să faci mișcare când stai acasă. Exercițiile prezentate de una dintre cele mai hot antrenorare de fitness din lume

Vedeta de 34 de ani este urmărită de peste 13,7 milioane de persoane pe contul de Instagram, acolo unde postează numeroase imagini și clipuri cu diferite exerciții fizice.
Acest lucru l-a făcut și în ultimele zile, când a publicat diferite variante de activități sportive pe care oamenii le pot face acasă, în această perioadă dificilă.
ABS at home???? Beginners & intermediate. -No fancy machines needed for training abs. The most important thing is that you really do it. Here is a basic routine for you who are about to get started, or just want to switch out the ab routine you are doing right now: 1️⃣15 repetitions / 5 sets 2️⃣15 repetitions / 5 sets 3️⃣15 repetitions (or more, it's all up to you) / 5 sets 4️⃣15 repetitions (one kick per side = 1 repetition) 5️⃣60 seconds with 30 seconds pause in between / 4 sets
Bust generos, picioare lungi, posterior bombat si abdomen sculptat. Michelle Lewin poate fi considerata pe buna dreptate cea mai sexy anytrenoare de fitness, iar aparițiile ei de la plajă sunt incendiare.
Originară din Venezuela, femeia în vârstă de 34 de ani și-a creat un nume la nivel internațional datorită perseverenței cu care promovează un stil de viață sănătos.
Well equipped gyms rocks!????????But they're closed????So let's make the best out of it, and get a really intense workout anyway???? It might seem easy. Until you try it???? Let's go!???????????????? 1️⃣10 repetitions per leg / 5 sets 2️⃣8 repetitions per leg / 4 sets 3️⃣10 repetitions per leg / 4 sets 4️⃣12-15 repetitions / 4 sets