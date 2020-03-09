  1. HOME
Familia care sfidează trecerea timpului: cum arată mama lui Jennifer Lopez la 74 de ani

Autor: Doina Goanta
Data: 09 Martie 2020
La 50 de ani, Jennifer Lopez pare că a descoperit elixirul tinereții. Vedeta arată fabulos și este într-o formă fizică excepțională.

Cu siguranță beneficiază de cele mai bune tratamente în domeniu și tenul ei este întreținut cu creme-minune și proceduri de ultimă generație, însă și genele sunt “de vină”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol...well now you know...Guadalupe... my mommy... for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. she is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age... she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love... and she put all of that into me... and I am all the better for it. You made me who I am today... you’re 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager...thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever ♥️ Happy Birthday you force of nature... #thelupinator

O postare distribuită de Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) pe

La 74 de ani, mama lui Jennifer Lopez, Lupe, arată și ea mult mai tânără decât vârsta din buletin. Vedeta a postat o imagine cu mama sa pe Instagram de 8 martie, iar fanii au remarcat imediat look-ul fresh al lui Lupe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

O postare distribuită de Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) pe

“Oamenii mă întreabă de unde îmi iau energia, pasiunea, mișcările de dans… Ei bine, că să știți, de la mama mea, Guadalupe”, a scris în decembrie, de ziua mamei ei, Jennifer Lopez pe Instagram.

Costi Diță despre Jennifer Lopez: „Noi, oamenii normali, nu avem cum să arătam așa!"

Familia care sfidează trecerea timpului: cum arată mama lui Jennifer Lopez la 74 de ani
