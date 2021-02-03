Din cauza pandemiei, premiile Oscar au fost amânate pentru luna aprilie, în timp ce gala de decernare a premiilor Globul de aur va fi difuzată pe 28 februarie, avându-le drept prezentatoare pe Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
Globurile de Aur 2021. Lista completă a nominalizaților
Cel mai bun film - dramă
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Father
Cel mai bun film - musical sau comedie
Music
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Palm Springs
The Prom
Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină
Another Round
Minari
Two of Us
The Life Ahead
La Llorona
Cel mai bun regizor de film
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
iRegina King, One Night in Miami…
David Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Cel mai bun scenariu de film
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jack Fincher, Mank
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Cea mai bună actriță într-un film - dramă
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Cel mai bun actor într-un film - dramă
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Cea mai bună actriță într-un film - comedie sau musical
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Kate Hudson, Music
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm
Cel mai bun actor într-un film - comedie sau musical
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
James Corden, The Prom
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Olivia Colman, The Father
Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Cel mai bun film animat
Soul
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
The Croods: A New Age
Cea mai bună coloană sonoră
Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Cel mai bun serial - musical sau comedie
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Cel mai bun serial - dramă
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial - dramă
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial - dramă
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial – musical sau comedie
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Cel mai bun actor într-un serial – musical sau comedie
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Cea mai bună miniserie TV
The Undoing
The Queen's Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe
Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie TV
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Cea mai bună actriță într-o miniserie TV
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Cea mai bună actriță secundară într-un serial sau miniserie TV
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Julia Garner, Ozark
Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial sau miniserie TV
John Boyega, Small Axe
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Jim Parsons, Hollywood