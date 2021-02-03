Globurile de Aur 2021. Lista completă a nominalizaților

Începe un sezon al premiilor din cinematografie ca nimeni altul în istorie, iar acum Globurile de Aur tocmai au anunțat nominalizările pentru 2021.

Din cauza pandemiei, premiile Oscar au fost amânate pentru luna aprilie, în timp ce gala de decernare a premiilor Globul de aur va fi difuzată pe 28 februarie, avându-le drept prezentatoare pe Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Cel mai bun film - dramă

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Nomadland

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Father

Cel mai bun film - musical sau comedie

Music

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Palm Springs

The Prom

Cel mai bun film într-o limbă străină

Another Round

Minari

Two of Us

The Life Ahead

La Llorona

Cel mai bun regizor de film

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

iRegina King, One Night in Miami…

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Cel mai bun scenariu de film

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jack Fincher, Mank

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Cea mai bună actriță într-un film - dramă

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Cel mai bun actor într-un film - dramă

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Cea mai bună actriță într-un film - comedie sau musical

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Kate Hudson, Music

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsquent Moviefilm

Cel mai bun actor într-un film - comedie sau musical

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

James Corden, The Prom

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Olivia Colman, The Father

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Cel mai bun film animat

Soul

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

The Croods: A New Age

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră

Soul

Mank

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Cel mai bun serial - musical sau comedie





Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Cel mai bun serial - dramă

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial - dramă

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Al Pacino, Hunters

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial - dramă

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Cea mai bună actriță într-un serial – musical sau comedie

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial – musical sau comedie

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Cea mai bună miniserie TV

The Undoing

The Queen's Gambit

Normal People

Unorthodox

Small Axe

Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie TV

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Cea mai bună actriță într-o miniserie TV

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Cea mai bună actriță secundară într-un serial sau miniserie TV

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Julia Garner, Ozark

Cel mai bun actor secundar într-un serial sau miniserie TV

John Boyega, Small Axe

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Jim Parsons, Hollywood