Cum arată actorul care îl va interpreta pe Elvis Presley, în filmul său biografic

@austinbutler is ready to rock & roll! He’s been cast as #ElvisPresley in @bazluhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic, where he’ll star alongside #TomHanks who is playing manager Colonel Tom Parker. @Deadline reports Austin beat out Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller and Harry Styles for the role. ???? ???? #austinbutler #elvis #movies (????: Getty Images)

A post shared by etalk (@etalkctv) on Jul 15, 2019 at 9:36am PDT