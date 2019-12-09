Globurile de Aur 2020. Toate nominalizările la premiile celor mai iubite filme și seriale din acest an

Jennifer Lopez reușește să obțină prima ei nominalizare în ultimii 21 de ani la Globurile de Aur. Actrița de 50 de ani concurează pentru premiul de cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar, cu rolul dansatoarei la bară Ramona în pelicula Hustlers.
Mai mult, Meryl Streep și-a bătut propriul record de nominalizări la Globuri (33) și se bate pentru un premiu la categoria cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar într-un serial (Big Little Lies).
Evenimentul Globurile de Aur 2020 are, însă, alți favoriți. Noah Baumbach, regizorul filmului Marriage Story, și echipa sa au strâns 6 nominalizări, inclusiv pentru cel mai bun scenariu, cea mai bună regie, cea mai bună dramă și cel mai bun actor (Adrian Driver).
Quentin Tarantino a strâns 5 nominalizări cu filmul său plin de vedete Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, inclusiv pentru cel mai bun actor în rol secundar (Brad Pitt) și cel mai un actor într-o comedie (Leonardo DiCaprio).
Printre nominalizați se numără și Al Pacino, în rolul Jimmy Hoffa (The Irishman), dar și serialul Cernobîl.
Iată toate nominalizările la Globurile de Aur 2020 – cele mai importante categorii!
1917
The Irishman
The Two Popes
Marriage Story
Citește și: Wow! Cum s-a schimbat viața tinerei Kelleth Cuthbert după ce s-a furișat în mai toate pozele de la Globuri
Dolemite Is My Name
Knives Out
Jojo Rabbit
Rocketman
Bong Joon-ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Christian Bale - Ford v. Ferrari
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Daniel Craig - Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Ana de Armas - Knives Out
Cate Blanchett - Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
Emma Thompson - Late Night
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Annette Bening - The Report
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho și Jin Hon Wan - Parasite
Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
“Beautiful Ghosts” - Taylor Swift și Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats
“Into the Unknown” - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, Frozen II
“Spirit” - Beyoncé, The Lion King
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” - Elton John, Rocketman
“Stand Up” - Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Vezi și VIDEO: Ce a însemnat pentru Robert Pattinson seria Harry Potter
Parasite
The Farewell
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Toy Story 4
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
The Lion King
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Catch 22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Brian Cox - Succession
Kit Harington - Game of Thrones
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Ben Platt - The Politician
Paul Rudd - Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard - Chernobyl
Henry Winkler - Barry
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Emily Watson - Chernobyl