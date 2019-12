E cât un munte, rupe fiarele și i se spune "Hulk" al Marii Britanii. Cine este Martyn Ford

When you truly understand your body and how it works, then you can start to make progression. Finding out my gut was still not 100% recovered post surgery was a HUGE help in making steps back to where I used to be. In this game, guessing is a frustrating game, I would recommend anyone who is serious about training to get tested and understand everything that the body is going through to maximise your gains. I’m the healthiest, strongest and most energetic I’ve been for years. Each session I’m adding pounds onto my lifts, walking away feeling amazing. The KEY to this for me was FOOD, and understanding exactly what my body likes and how it processes it. #health #food #knowledge

